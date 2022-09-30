Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after striking South Carolina and leaving at least 45 dead in Florida

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Biden and DeSantis put political rivalry aside -- for now -- as President tours hurricane damage
President Joe Biden was in Florida to see first-hand the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, once again putting a spotlight on his icy relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the combative Republican leader posed to potentially challenge the Democrat for the presidency in 2024. For the time being, Biden and DeSantis...
Clayton News Daily
Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods say they have been left out of Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Latronia Latson said she feels like she has been neglected in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Latson, who lives in the Dunbar neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida, said she can't get to a relief center to get bottled water and other necessities being distributed because she doesn't have transportation; the bus system is not running in her neighborhood. Her stove and microwave also mysteriously stopped working after the hurricane, despite power being restored.
Deaths linked to Ian keep rising in Florida as the Keys reported its first fatalities
There are now 89 deaths across 14 counties attributed to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission said Wednesday, as the Keys reported the first fatalities there after a boat carrying nearly two dozen “suspected” migrants succumbed last week to the storm’s mighty waves.
Clayton News Daily
Georgia, other states deploy about 2,500 National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border
(The Center Square) – Nearly two dozen states are sending National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal immigration officials grapple with an unprecedented surge of undocumented migrants. The deployments, which were requested by the U.S. Department of Defense, call for up to 2,500 National Guard members...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
California offers to cut 130 billion gallons a year to save Colorado River; expert says it's not enough
A group of California water agencies that together consume the largest proportion of lower Colorado River water each year are offering to voluntarily cut their usage in an effort to save the river basin and stave off a larger crisis. But one expert tells CNN the figure being floated doesn't...
"It's Not Made To Be Good, It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
"I went to college with a guy from Germany and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
Comments / 0