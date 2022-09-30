ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
the university of hawai'i system

Flying monsters, haunted graveyard tour, more at Windward CC

Want to see flying monsters, go stargazing or explore a 3D haunted graveyard tour? Visit the Hōkūlani Imaginarium at Windward Community College October 7–29 for an exciting lineup of Halloween-themed shows. As a special addition to the October show schedule, the Hōkūlani Imaginarium will be celebrating Windward...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she had on the Big Island

The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Local
Hawaii Society
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
hawaiinewsnow.com

End of an era: Diamond Head Theatre says goodbye to longtime home with final show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was the end of an era for Diamond Head Theatre as the curtains closed for good Sunday at the historic Ruger Theatre. After 70 years’ worth of productions in the building on Makapuu Avenue, the theater company held its final performance in its longtime home with the 1930s musical “Anything Goes.”
HONOLULU, HI
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way

The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimie
KHON2

Petwalk Returns to Kapiolani Park

It’s time to pound the pavement with your four-legged friends! The Hawaiian Humane Society’s Petwalk is returning to Oahu for the first time since the pandemic. Thomas Hanns with the Hawaiian Humane Society and Ryan Trujillo with Subaru Hawaii joined Wake Up 2day with details.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Maternity#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Musicians#Music Community#Juggling#Talk Info#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KHON2

Coast Guard fireworks haul raises hope for quieter holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard confiscated nearly three million dollars worth of unpermitted fireworks at Honolulu Harbor. Some Hawaii residents are hoping that more seizures are made for a quieter holiday season. The Coast Guard said it seized a shipping container with more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks with an estimated street value […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Pokai Bay Restaurant

For this Aloha Monday, we’re headed to the best side–the west side, to one of Oahu’s best beach spots, Pokai Bay. This new food spot is less than a minute away on Pokai Bay Street. It’s been serving superb local grinds along with an array of bakery goods made daily. We’re talking about the Pokai Bay Restaurant. Joining us with all the details is Alexia Takabayashi, owner of Pokai Bay Restaurant.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy