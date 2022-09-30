Read full article on original website
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kara Lee was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a chef for 18 years and owned the popular downtown eatery Burgers and Things. When she married her husband, Curtis, they moved to Portland. “He’s an artist and he’s so lovable and wonderful,” she said....
Lee Cataluna: A Small College Sets The Stage For Big Dreams
On the uncrowded campus nestled near the lush Koolau mountains, a big idea is taking shape. Hawaii’s first Conservatory of Performing Arts will begin next fall with a class of 16 to 20 students. Acting conservatories have names like Juilliard, American Conservatory Theater, and California Institute of the Arts....
the university of hawai'i system
Flying monsters, haunted graveyard tour, more at Windward CC
Want to see flying monsters, go stargazing or explore a 3D haunted graveyard tour? Visit the Hōkūlani Imaginarium at Windward Community College October 7–29 for an exciting lineup of Halloween-themed shows. As a special addition to the October show schedule, the Hōkūlani Imaginarium will be celebrating Windward...
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she had on the Big Island
End of an era: Diamond Head Theatre says goodbye to longtime home with final show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was the end of an era for Diamond Head Theatre as the curtains closed for good Sunday at the historic Ruger Theatre. After 70 years’ worth of productions in the building on Makapuu Avenue, the theater company held its final performance in its longtime home with the 1930s musical “Anything Goes.”
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way
The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
Petwalk Returns to Kapiolani Park
It’s time to pound the pavement with your four-legged friends! The Hawaiian Humane Society’s Petwalk is returning to Oahu for the first time since the pandemic. Thomas Hanns with the Hawaiian Humane Society and Ryan Trujillo with Subaru Hawaii joined Wake Up 2day with details.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
City leaders introduce ‘anti-bullying bill’ to create safe spaces for Oahu youth
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders are pushing for new rules to stop bullying. Council member Augie Tulba first introduced “Bill 52″ Tuesday to prohibit bullying on city property and in city programs, such as Summer Fun. And that includes cyber, physical and verbal bullying. The bill would ban...
Why Tour Groups Are Barred From Stopping At Some Honolulu Beaches But Not Others
Hauula resident Desirree Madison-Biggs noticed an increase in the number of visitors outside her beachfront home over the summer. She points the finger at a large tour company that drops off an estimated 300 people a day at the nearly half-mile Kokololio Beach. Concerns about heavy foot traffic and environmental...
Internal Memo Reveals List Of Experts Concerned About Honolulu Rail Track Layout
Multiple experts across the different groups responsible for Honolulu’s transit tracks have strong misgivings about their unusual crossing design, echoing the concerns that a former project consultant raised this summer, according to a newly released internal city memo. Typically, rail transit systems only make limited use of the type...
LIST: Best lobster roll sandwich spots on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best lobster roll sandwiches within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for October 2022.
Is the Honolulu housing market finally cooling off?
Homebuyers from finding your forever home and lastly the importance of working with a financial expert.
Court docs: Suspect accused in Kauai school bomb threat dated mother of students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of threatening to blow up a Kauai school last week had been in a relationship with a mother of students who attended the school, according to court documents. The Garden Island reported the woman, who was dating the suspect on and off for several...
After more than 20 delays, trial for gruesome North Shore murder pushed back again
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial for a gruesome 2017 murder on Oahu’s North Shore has been delayed again. Hailey Dandurand and her boyfriend, Stephen Brown, have been behind bars for the brutal beating death of Telma Boinville at a home in Pupukea. Boinville was tied up, beaten and stabbed to...
Coast Guard fireworks haul raises hope for quieter holidays
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Coast Guard confiscated nearly three million dollars worth of unpermitted fireworks at Honolulu Harbor. Some Hawaii residents are hoping that more seizures are made for a quieter holiday season. The Coast Guard said it seized a shipping container with more than 13,000 pounds of fireworks with an estimated street value […]
Pokai Bay Restaurant
For this Aloha Monday, we’re headed to the best side–the west side, to one of Oahu’s best beach spots, Pokai Bay. This new food spot is less than a minute away on Pokai Bay Street. It’s been serving superb local grinds along with an array of bakery goods made daily. We’re talking about the Pokai Bay Restaurant. Joining us with all the details is Alexia Takabayashi, owner of Pokai Bay Restaurant.
HPD asked for feedback on proposed rules for concealed weapons permits ― and they got it
