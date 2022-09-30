ELLENSBURG, Wash. - After splitting their road matches last weekend, the Central Washington University volleyball team comes home to face both Alaska schools. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Wildcats will face off against the #9 Alaska Anchorage Seawolves at 7:00 p.m. in the SURC. The Seawolves are a perfect 7-0 in conference play, having only given up three sets total through those matches. Their overall record is 17-1, with their only loss coming to Florida Southern back on Sept. 2.

