Wildcats Set to Host Wolves on Saturday
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Central Washington Wildcats (3-1, 3-0) look to expand from a 45-17 win at Eastern New Mexico last weekend as they take on the Western Oregon Wolves at Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6:00 p.m. Saturday's game, sponsored by Orthopedics Northwest, will be the first...
Wildcats Return to Ellensburg to Face #9 Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - After splitting their road matches last weekend, the Central Washington University volleyball team comes home to face both Alaska schools. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Wildcats will face off against the #9 Alaska Anchorage Seawolves at 7:00 p.m. in the SURC. The Seawolves are a perfect 7-0 in conference play, having only given up three sets total through those matches. Their overall record is 17-1, with their only loss coming to Florida Southern back on Sept. 2.
Cross Country to Run at LC State Warrior Invitational
LEWISTON, Id. - The Central Washington University cross country team will race at the LC State Warrior Invitational this Saturday, Oct. 8. The race will take place at the LCSC Cross Country Trail. The women's team will race a 5k at 10:30 a.m. and the men's team will compete in...
