mercerbears.com
Moorman’s Two Goals Leads Bears
Macon, Ga—Jada Moorman's two first half goals led the Mercer Bears (6-3-4 overall, 1-1-2 SoCon) to a 2-1 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5-4 overall, 1-2-0 SoCon) Sunday night at Betts Stadium. HOW IT HAPPENED. Moorman broke open the scoreless tie after Kendall Cook's corner kick pinballed around...
Mercer Falls in Four Sets to ETSU
MACON, Ga. - Mercer suffered a 3-1 (25-10, 25-22, 20-25, 25-16) loss to ETSU Saturday evening from Hawkins Arena. Annie Karle led all players with 16 kills and Lillian Beardsley added 10 kills of her own along with a pair of aces. Lexi Uhrhan had a season-high 22 digs. One...
Mercer Notches Second Straight Shutout
Macon Ga.—The Mercer Bears (4-2-5 overall, 0-0-1 SoCon) and the Wofford Terriers (3-5-2 overall, 0-0-1) battled to a scoreless tie in the Southern Conference opener for both teams Saturday night at Betts Stadium. HOW IT HAPPENED. Each team played very cautiously in the first half, with not a lot...
