247Sports

Arkansas football players react to Alabama loss, transfer Drew Sanders 'not here to make friends'

Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool were proud of the Razorbacks' effort in the second half of Saturday's 49-26 loss to Alabama, but they knew the defense could have played better as a unit after several missed tackle and blown assignments led to long touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. In a battle of nationally-ranked teams, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs twice broke free for touchdowns in the fourth quarter en route to 208 yards rushing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst

MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan-Penn State kickoff time, TV assignment announced

At this point, there are few bonds in college football as tight as the FOX Noon broadcast crew's connection to the Michigan football team. In what will most likely be a battle of unbeaten, top-10 teams, the kickoff time and television delegation for the Wolverines' Oct. 15 matchup against Penn State was announced Monday. For the fourth straight week, Michigan will play in FOX's Noon window and once again be one of the participating teams in the channel's Big Noon Kickoff national pregame show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony talks early recruitment

Four star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony is starting to gain multiple high major and mid major attention coming into his sophomore season. Anthony is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of the Middle Village (NY.) Christ the King Regional and came in at No. 62 nationally in the initial class of 2025 rankings.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Five star SG Ian Jackson talks visits

The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson has two official visits set. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes will visit UNC and LSU and will look to lock in dates with Oregon and Kentucky. “I’m in a good spot...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Iowa

CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are riding the first three-game win streak of head coach Bret Bielema's 17-game tenure. After a dominating 34-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday, Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) return home for a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday (BTN) against Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won the last eight straight games against Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Wisconsin coaching candidates: Jim Leonhard's role in Paul Chryst's firing explained, 2 outside names to watch

The Paul Chryst era at Wisconsin abruptly ended Sunday when the Badgers moved on from their head coach, following a lopsided home loss to Illinois in Week 5. The defeat saw former UW head coach Bret Bielema, now leading Illinois, have his way in his first visit back to Camp Randall Stadium since leaving after the 2012 season. It gave way to Chryst's exit and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard being tabbed interim head coach.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA

On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Predicting every college football unbeaten team's first loss

Nearing college football's midseason mark, there are 16 teams without a loss, all with visions of grandeur as potential national championship contenders. With the first College Football Playoff rankings set to be revealed on Nov. 1, the next few weeks of action is when the sorting begins and many of the nation's unblemished squads begin taking on water in the middle of the conference season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia football: Kickoff time for Vanderbilt game announced

Georgia's fourth home game of the season and fourth conference game of the 2022 slate will have a familiar kickoff time. The SEC announced on Monday that Georgia and Vanderbilt's game will kick off at 3:30 p.m on Oct. 15. ET and be broadcast by the SEC Network. Georgia beat Vanderbilt 62-0 in Nashville last season on its way to winning the College Football Playoff National Championship. The matchup will be the third 3:30 p.m. kickoff for Georgia this season and the second weekend in a row that the Dawgs play in that timeslot, although this week's edition of the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is broadcast by CBS.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

