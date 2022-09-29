CBO’s ‘highly uncertain’ estimates fail to damper Biden, Democrats enthusiasm over student debt cancelation

Read full article on original website
Parents who took on student debt for their kids should receive more benefits from Biden's debt cancellation plans, 8 Democratic senators say
Parents who took on PLUS student loans for their kids are eligible for up to $10,000 from Biden's loan forgiveness. But 8 Democratic lawmakers want Biden to offer the full $20,000 relief to parents whose kids are also Pell recipients. PLUS loans are restrictive and can keep borrowers in repayment...
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
This Is How Much Americans Have Lost In Annual Income Since Biden Took Office
A recent report from the Heritage Foundation has revealed that an average American has lost close to $4,200 in annual income since President Joe Biden came into office. With rising inflation and higher interest rates, the average American worker has lost about $3,000 in annual purchasing power. Consumer prices have...
msn.com
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude certain borrowers, according to Education Department guidance.
White House analysis finds Biden plan to cancel some student loan debt costs $379 billion
President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans will cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade and $379 billion over the course of the program, according to a Biden administration cost estimate.
Washington Examiner
Indiana court won't halt Biden student debt cancellation following lawsuit
An Indiana court rejected a request to place a temporary restraining order on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive millions of dollars in student debt, finding that a plaintiff who sued "cannot be irreparably harmed." The decision comes after the Department of Education responded to a lawsuit filed against Biden's...
6 Republican states are suing the Biden administration over student-loan relief calling it 'economically unwise and downright unfair'
Six states claim student-loan relief will hurt tax revenue, that Biden doesn't have the authority to cancel debt, and are seeking to pause the plan.
KETV.com
Nebraska among six states to sue Biden administration to halt student loan forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON — Nebraska is one of six Republican-led states that filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration to try and halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans. The states, which also include Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina, are accusing it of...
Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes
President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
buzzfeednews.com
More Than 700,000 People With Student Loans Will Now Be Excluded From Biden’s Debt Forgiveness Plan
The Biden administration on Thursday announced a change to its plans to forgive student loans that will now exclude 770,000 Americans who had previously been eligible for debt forgiveness. The policy change, believed to have been made in an effort to thwart legal challenges that could derail the entire program,...
Six GOP-led states sue to block Biden's student debt relief plan
Six Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Lawsuits, shrunk eligibility take the shine off Biden’s student debt relief
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan hit multiple road bumps this week, leading to the administration ultimately scaling back eligibility, excluding hundreds of thousands of borrowers from its relief plan. The administration was confronted with the first round of lawsuits against the program, as well as a tough score from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) […]
Biden administration kicks off student loan debt forgiveness process
The Biden administration on Thursday is kicking off its efforts toward forgiving student loan debt, sending updates on the process via email before the window to apply opens next month.
Legal challenges stack up for Biden's student debt forgiveness plan
Several states sued over Joe Biden's plan to forgive billions in federal student loans for millions of borrowers and a separate suit was knocked down.
Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan
Under the new terms, borrowers who have loans issued through the government but held by private lenders will no longer be eligible for debt relief. The post Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan appeared first on NewsOne.
AOL Corp
Student loan forgiveness plan has quietly changed, excluding some borrowers from relief
The Education Department has quietly revised its guidance about which loans are eligible for President Biden’s student debt relief program. In a reversal, new guidelines published to the department’s website say that as of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department “cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans.”
GOP-led states sue Biden administration in response to student loan handout plan
Six GOP-led states are suing the Biden administration over its plan to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.
Biden slashes back student loan relief plan as Republican launch lawsuits
The Biden administration has scaled back its student debt relief programme as several Republican states filed lawsuits.The US Department of Education on Thursday changed the language of the programme and said: “As of Sept 29, 2022, borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans.”The policy reversal implied that borrowers who have federal student loans that are owned by private entities will no longer be allowed relief under the programme.Earlier the federal government said that those borrowers would have a path to receive up to $10,000 or...
KIMT
6 GOP-led states, including Iowa, sue Biden over student loan forgiveness plan
Six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden on Thursday in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Missouri by state attorneys general from Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska and South Carolina, as well as legal representatives from Iowa.
