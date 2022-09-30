Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Florida Beachfront Paradise Shattered by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian hammered southwest Florida, once tony Fort Myers Beach is a nearly deserted disaster zone where destroyed beach houses now mar the postcard views that made this stretch of the Gulf Coast famous. The town on Estero Island facing...
US News and World Report
DNA Used to ID Woman Killed in California 18 Years Ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff's officials are now asking for the public's help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed...
US News and World Report
Maryland Governor to Testify at Former Aide's Trial
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the federal fraud trial of his former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, a rarity for a sitting governor. The Daily Record reports that the disclosure is part of a joint filing of proposed questions for prospective jurors.
US News and World Report
Arizona: Tornado Damages Homes, Power Lost in Dust Storms
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Up to 10 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down in northern Arizona Monday while around Phoenix, dust storms caused downed power lines, fires and cut power to thousands, authorities said. The National Weather Service said a strong line of thunderstorms hit northwestern Coconino...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Arizona Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Husband, Young Son
KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal...
Comments / 0