ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Accused Capitol Riots Cheerleader Ginni Thomas Finally Answers ‘Some’ Jan. 6 Committee Questions

By Bruce C.T. Wright
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377Mhq_0iGEfquM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EN0ev_0iGEfquM00

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty


A fter spending the past few months ducking the Congressional group investigating last year’s insurrection on Jan. 6, a key figure implicated in the Capitol riots finally testified about her alleged role in attempting to prevent certifying the 2020 election’s results.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas , a conservative activist who just so also happens to be the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, met for several hours Thursday with the U.S. House Select Committee in what was apparently an underwhelming meeting, according to a report attributed to the committee’s chairman.

The Committee had for months been asking Ginni Thomas to meet over her suspected involvement to overturn the 2020 election based on a debunked conspiracy theory of election fraud trumpeted by former President Donald Trump and his faithful followers. Nearly two dozen text messages from Ginni Thomas sent to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appealing to him to “stand firm” against the election results are among the evidence revealed by the Jan. 6 Committee during its series of public hearings.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!, Thomas texted Meadows on Nov. 10, 2020. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

There is also evidence that Ginni Thomas cheered on the insurrectionists via Twitter after she attended the so-called “Stp the Steal” rally that took place before violent protesters illegally broke into the U.S. Capitol building during what became a deadly siege on federal property.

It was in that context that Ginni Thomas, over the course of four hours, only answered “some questions,” Jan. 6 Committee Chairman and Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters following the session.

Thompson also reportedly suggested Ginni Thomas’ testimony may be lacking in the quality department, questioning “if there’s something of merit” she said that can be used by the committee.

Ginni Thomas also told the Jan. 6 Committee that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump despite an overwhelming amount of irrefutable evidence to the contrary, CNN reported .

“She said that,” Thompson confirmed to reporters.

Ginni Thomas’ lawyers said in a statement following the meeting that his client is not guilty of anything.

Full details of Ginni Thomas’ meeting with the Jan. 6 Committee were not immediately made public.

Ginni Thomas’ role on Jan. 6 has sparked calls for her husband to recuse himself from any case having to do with the capitol riots over concerns of a conflict of interest. There have also been calls to have Justice Thomas impeached over his wife’s failure to censure herself after continually sharing far-right extremist conspiracy theories on social media.

The first text message Ginni Thomas sent to Meadows included a link to a YouTube video labeled “TRUMP STING w CIA Director Steve Pieczenik, The Biggest Election Story in History, QFS-BLOCKCHAIN.”

Pieczenik is a conspiracy theorist who has downplayed the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre as a hoax.

Prior to agreeing last week to meet with the Jan. 6 Committee, Ginni Thomas’ lawyer said she needed “better justification” in order to comply with the group’s request.

She may end up getting just that after Thursday’s meeting with the Jan. 6 Committee.

SEE ALSO:

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Gleefully Cheered On White Supremacists At The Capitol

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Can’t Stop Spreading Fake News About Black People


The post Accused Capitol Riots Cheerleader Ginni Thomas Finally Answers ‘Some’ Jan. 6 Committee Questions appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Key Moments From Donald Trump's Michigan Rally

Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night to bolster Republican candidates in the state. The former president began with a message of support for those affected by Hurricane Ian before quickly moving on to some of his often-mentioned issues, including repeating his baseless claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.
MICHIGAN STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case

In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
TheDailyBeast

Hurricane Ian Showcases GOP’s Disaster Aid Hypocrisy

As Hurricane Ian ravaged south Florida on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stood outside the U.S. Capitol at a press conference and made a vow to the victims.“We’ll do anything in our power to help them,” McCarthy said, responding to a question from a reporter about the impacts of the hurricane, and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ability to help his state recover.As the GOP leader said this, he was flanked by dozens of members of his House Republican conference. Their presence added a new dimension to McCarthy’s statement: many of them have been on the record opposing hurricane relief...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Trump pushes to delay DOJ's special master appeal in Mar-a-Lago raid case

Donald Trump is opposing the Justice Department’s efforts to speed up its circuit court appeal of the appointment of a special master, with the former president’s lawyers saying oral arguments shouldn’t happen until January at the earliest. The Justice Department last week requested an expedited ruling in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Conflict Of Interest#Protest#Capitol Riots#Congressional#U S Supreme Court#Cnn#The Committee#The Jan 6 Committee
The Conversation U.S.

The Supreme Court is back in session, with new controversial cases that stand to change many Americans' lives – here's what to expect

Following a dramatic year of controversial rulings, the Supreme Court began hearing new cases on Oct. 3, 2022, with a full agenda. The court overturned abortion rights and expanded gun rights in June 2022 as the new conservative supermajority began to exert its influence. Some of the court’s most important upcoming cases focus on the future of affirmative action, equal treatment of LGBTQ people, and the control of election laws. The court will hear the cases in the fall and then likely issue rulings in spring 2023. As a close observer of the court, I think this term’s rulings will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy