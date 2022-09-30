Read full article on original website
PLANO, Texas - Oct. 5, 2022 - PRLog -- One Park Technologies (OPT) announced upcoming growth and employment opportunities for Plano, Texas, in its grand opening on September 21st. OPT is the parent company of One Park Financial, a leading advocate for entrepreneur success that works to facilitate equitable access to working capital for small and mid-sized businesses nationwide.
Konjo International’s Fashion Designer Baqash Returns
The Konjo International brand (https://konjointernational.com) has always exhibited fashion and beauty through International beauty Pageants for women and men of color, magazine editorials, and couture shows. While the Pandemic did more than put a stop to longtime businesses and budding careers, in Dallas it was just putting a pin in Fashion Designer Baqash Wilson's playbook. Baqash Wilson, the founder of Konjo International has always enjoyed cultivating new creations for the world of fashion and pageantry through his award-winning company.
