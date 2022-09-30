Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Warriors Could Punish Green After Altercation With Poole
Golden State reportedly is considering discipline for Draymond Green following a physical confrontation at practice Wednesday.
REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation
In a heated exchange that took place during practice on Wednesday morning, Golden State's Draymond Green reportedly struck Jordan Poole.
Bleacher Report
Lakers 'Love' Russell Westbrook amid Pacers Trade Rumors, Says HC Darvin Ham
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham continued to throw his support behind point guard Russell Westbrook after Monday night's 105-75 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook recorded five points, three assists, two rebounds and one turnover across 15 minutes in L.A.'s exhibition opener. "He's ours, and we love...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest Reason for Hope in Preseason
At no point does hope spring more eternal during an NBA season than early October. With media day and training camps now completed and the preseason just beginning, every team has at least some reason to be optimistic, at least before the real games get underway. Be it key players...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Paolo Banchero Struggles During Preseason Debut as Magic Fall to Grizzlies
Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero made his preseason debut Monday, but it didn't quite go as he'd hoped. Banchero was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting as the Magic suffered a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old played 24 minutes and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He committed four turnovers and missed both his three-point attempts, but he made all four of his free throws.
Bleacher Report
The NBA's Most Underrated Teams Entering 2022-23 Season
The NBA is as loaded with individual talent and good teams as it's ever been. There are reasonable arguments to be made for several organizations being real contenders. More than 20 teams have legitimate playoff aspirations (or at least the play-in tournament). With that kind of depth throughout the league,...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Wow NBA Twitter, Dominate G League Exhibition
NBA fans got a glimpse of the future with Tuesday's head-to-head battle between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The matchup paired France's Metropolitans 92 against the G League Ignite (available on the new NBA app), but all eyes were on Wembanyama and Henderson as arguably the top two prospects in the 2023 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Victor Wembanyama 'Might Be in His Own Category' in 2023 NBA Draft
NBA talent evaluators reportedly believe French center Victor Wembanyama "might be in his own category" for the 2023 NBA draft despite the presence of Sterling "Scoot" Henderson, another top-tier prospect. Wembanyama made his United States debut Tuesday night, scoring 37 points for Metropolitans 92 in a 122-115 loss to Henderson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Thrilled by Zion Williamson's Injury Return in Pelicans' Preseason Opener
For the first time since May 2021, Zion Williamson was back on the court for an NBA basketball game. The New Orleans Pelicans star made his highly anticipated preseason debut during Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls and gave fans a taste of what he might do when the season begins with 13 points in just 15 minutes.
Bleacher Report
Jeremy Lin: 'Door Seems to Be Pretty Shut' on NBA Return After G League Run
Jeremy Lin is pessimistic that he'll get another shot at the NBA. The guard discussed the potential for a return to the league in an interview with Sopan Deb of the New York Times:. "I've always had that hope. But that door seems to be pretty shut, and I feel...
Bleacher Report
NBA GM: Victor Wembanyama Will Be 'Most Hyped' Since LeBron; Called '7'4'' Durant'
After French prospect Victor Wembanyama's impressive performance Tuesday night, NBA executives are salivating at the thought of drafting him next year, with some comparing him to the best players in the game. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, one general manager of a team likely to contend for...
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Won't Be Shut Down Ahead of 2023 NBA Draft, Agent Says
NBA teams may not love it, but Victor Wembanyama will continue playing competitive basketball this season rather than being shut down for the 2023 draft. "NBA people are telling me to shut him down, and we are not going to shut him down," Bouna Ndiaye told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony. "If we came with that kind of talk to (Wembanyama), he will look at us and say, 'What are you talking about?' He'll never agree to that. He wants to compete and get better. With Victor, it's basketball first and everything else second. He was so pissed off that he lost."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
NBA GM: Victor Wembanyama Pursuit to Cause 'Race to the Bottom Like We've Never Seen'
After Victor Wembanyama's performance during Tuesday's high-profile showdown with fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson, one general manager believes teams will be striving for the top pick in the 2023 NBA draft like never before. "Victor distorts basketball reality," the GM said, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "The...
Bleacher Report
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Illness, Hospitalization, Details Weight Loss
Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness recently, and on Monday he opened up about his recovery. Towns revealed to reporters that he's weighing 231 pounds, down from his usual listed weight of 248. While he didn't specify what the illness was, he said he only recently started walking again and he's excited to continue working toward a return to the court.
Bleacher Report
Report: Warriors' Draymond Green May Face Discipline for Jordan Poole Altercation
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is facing potential discipline stemming from an altercation with Jordan Poole during Wednesday's practice. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson, the Warriors are "seriously considering disciplinary action" against Green after a "heated interaction" with Poole in which they were chest-to-chest before pushing and shoving each other.
Bleacher Report
Jaden Ivey 'Gonna be a Star' After Pistons' Preseason Debut vs. Knicks
The Detroit Pistons opened their preseason with a 117-96 blowout loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, but the good news is that the team appears to have found a gem in rookie point guard Jaden Ivey. The 2022 fifth overall pick had an...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Fans Beg LA to Make Russell Westbrook Trade with Pacers After Loss vs. Kings
Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't as willing to be patient with Russell Westbrook as the team apparently is, despite the former NBA MVP putting together a solid performance in Monday's 105-75 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook played 15 minutes, the least of any Lakers starter in the game....
Bleacher Report
Anthony Davis Ruled Out for Lakers vs. Suns with Back Injury
Anthony Davis won't take the court for Wednesday's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. The Los Angeles Lakers announced the big man will sit out for precautionary reasons due to lower back tightness. Los Angeles felt it wasn't worth risking further injury for a preseason game, which comes two days after he did play against the Sacramento Kings.
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Says He Feels 'Amazing' After Making Nets Debut in Return from Injury
Ben Simmons' first game action in 16 months was a showcase for the many ways he can make an impact for the Brooklyn Nets this season. Speaking to reporters after Monday's 127-108 preseason loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons said it felt "amazing" to be back on the court after such a long layoff.
Bleacher Report
DeMarcus Cousins Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' for NBA Return: 'Would Mean Everything'
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who remains a free agent with less than two weeks until the 2022-23 season tips off, said he'll do "whatever it takes" to receive another opportunity. The 32-year-old center told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Wednesday that he remains confident in his ability to provide...
Comments / 0