NBA

Bleacher Report

Lakers 'Love' Russell Westbrook amid Pacers Trade Rumors, Says HC Darvin Ham

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham continued to throw his support behind point guard Russell Westbrook after Monday night's 105-75 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook recorded five points, three assists, two rebounds and one turnover across 15 minutes in L.A.'s exhibition opener. "He's ours, and we love...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Reason for Hope in Preseason

At no point does hope spring more eternal during an NBA season than early October. With media day and training camps now completed and the preseason just beginning, every team has at least some reason to be optimistic, at least before the real games get underway. Be it key players...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Paolo Banchero Struggles During Preseason Debut as Magic Fall to Grizzlies

Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero made his preseason debut Monday, but it didn't quite go as he'd hoped. Banchero was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting as the Magic suffered a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old played 24 minutes and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He committed four turnovers and missed both his three-point attempts, but he made all four of his free throws.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

The NBA's Most Underrated Teams Entering 2022-23 Season

The NBA is as loaded with individual talent and good teams as it's ever been. There are reasonable arguments to be made for several organizations being real contenders. More than 20 teams have legitimate playoff aspirations (or at least the play-in tournament). With that kind of depth throughout the league,...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Wow NBA Twitter, Dominate G League Exhibition

NBA fans got a glimpse of the future with Tuesday's head-to-head battle between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The matchup paired France's Metropolitans 92 against the G League Ignite (available on the new NBA app), but all eyes were on Wembanyama and Henderson as arguably the top two prospects in the 2023 NBA draft.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Victor Wembanyama 'Might Be in His Own Category' in 2023 NBA Draft

NBA talent evaluators reportedly believe French center Victor Wembanyama "might be in his own category" for the 2023 NBA draft despite the presence of Sterling "Scoot" Henderson, another top-tier prospect. Wembanyama made his United States debut Tuesday night, scoring 37 points for Metropolitans 92 in a 122-115 loss to Henderson...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA GM: Victor Wembanyama Will Be 'Most Hyped' Since LeBron; Called '7'4'' Durant'

After French prospect Victor Wembanyama's impressive performance Tuesday night, NBA executives are salivating at the thought of drafting him next year, with some comparing him to the best players in the game. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, one general manager of a team likely to contend for...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama Won't Be Shut Down Ahead of 2023 NBA Draft, Agent Says

NBA teams may not love it, but Victor Wembanyama will continue playing competitive basketball this season rather than being shut down for the 2023 draft. "NBA people are telling me to shut him down, and we are not going to shut him down," Bouna Ndiaye told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony. "If we came with that kind of talk to (Wembanyama), he will look at us and say, 'What are you talking about?' He'll never agree to that. He wants to compete and get better. With Victor, it's basketball first and everything else second. He was so pissed off that he lost."
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA GM: Victor Wembanyama Pursuit to Cause 'Race to the Bottom Like We've Never Seen'

After Victor Wembanyama's performance during Tuesday's high-profile showdown with fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson, one general manager believes teams will be striving for the top pick in the 2023 NBA draft like never before. "Victor distorts basketball reality," the GM said, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "The...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Illness, Hospitalization, Details Weight Loss

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness recently, and on Monday he opened up about his recovery. Towns revealed to reporters that he's weighing 231 pounds, down from his usual listed weight of 248. While he didn't specify what the illness was, he said he only recently started walking again and he's excited to continue working toward a return to the court.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Report: Warriors' Draymond Green May Face Discipline for Jordan Poole Altercation

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is facing potential discipline stemming from an altercation with Jordan Poole during Wednesday's practice. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson, the Warriors are "seriously considering disciplinary action" against Green after a "heated interaction" with Poole in which they were chest-to-chest before pushing and shoving each other.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Anthony Davis Ruled Out for Lakers vs. Suns with Back Injury

Anthony Davis won't take the court for Wednesday's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. The Los Angeles Lakers announced the big man will sit out for precautionary reasons due to lower back tightness. Los Angeles felt it wasn't worth risking further injury for a preseason game, which comes two days after he did play against the Sacramento Kings.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

DeMarcus Cousins Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' for NBA Return: 'Would Mean Everything'

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who remains a free agent with less than two weeks until the 2022-23 season tips off, said he'll do "whatever it takes" to receive another opportunity. The 32-year-old center told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on Wednesday that he remains confident in his ability to provide...
NBA

