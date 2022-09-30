Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMTW
Police: Gunshots fired after Portland man crashes into parked car following fight
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland authorities are investigating after a gun was fired following a crash late Sunday night. Authorities said they were called to Grant Street near Deering Avenue around 10 p.m. on reports of a car crash and the sound of gunshots. According to officials, a 28-year-old man...
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
Man charged with aggravated drunk driving after Dummer, NH crash
New Hampshire State Police accuse Ronald Hamel of Milan of striking two motorcyclists Saturday afternoon.
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Tilton resident set to be sentenced for fatal overdose captured on video
LACONIA — A Tilton resident is due to be sentenced next week after being found guilty for selling fentanyl to someone who overdosed on the opioid drug and died, an event that was captured by a surveillance camera in the accused's apartment. Albert Lynch, 50, was found guilty of...
Update: Two dead in plane crash near Arundel
ARUNDEL, Maine — Update 8:53 p.m.:. Two people died in a plane crash near Arundel on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the York County Sheriff's Office stated a single-engine Beechcraft airplane crashed in the woods just north of Sam's Road in Arundel at 2:11 p.m. Eldon...
Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE
5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
‘Serious Threat’ Shuts Scarborough, Maine, High School
Scarborough High School was closed Tuesday by a "serious threat," according to Scarborough Police. Police told WGME TV that the threat was made via text message. A student notified school officials, who in turn reported the threat. As a precautionary measure, classes and after school activities were canceled for the day at the high school, according to WGME.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgan.com
Police ask for help finding Brunswick bank robbery suspect
The suspect in a bank robbery in Brunswick is being sought by police. Police responded to a reported robbery at M&T bank on Maine Street on Monday morning. The department said the suspect fled before officers arrived. The suspect is described as a thin, white man, about 6 feet tall...
WMUR.com
Man charged with aggravated DWI after colliding with two motorcyclists in Dummer
DUMMER, N.H. — A Milan man is charged with aggravated DWI after he allegedly collided with two motorcyclists on Route 16 in Dummer. New Hampshire State Police said troopers, officers with the Berlin Police Department and medical personnel from Milan and Errol Fire Departments responded before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a crash involving multiple motorcycles and a vehicle.
WMUR.com
Video: Bear cubs following mother caught on trail camera in Whitefield
VIDEO: A pair of bear cubs following their mother were caught on a trail camera in Whitefield. Soon it will be time to hibernate!
Maine High School Cancelling All Classes Tuesday Due to What’s Being Called a ‘Serious Threat’
With times the way they are, schools aren't willing to take any kind of threat lightly. That's why one Maine high school has made the decision to shut down for the remainder of the day Tuesday due to what's being called a 'serious threat' by officials. According to a report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
LEWISTON, Maine — A normal Sunday afternoon at Kennedy Park in Lewiston is a peaceful time. But on Sunday, the scene was home to what the Anti-Defamation League calls a neo-Nazi group. It's labeled Nationalist Social Club 131, a New England-based neo-Nazi group that broadcasts antisemitism and targets people...
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
WGME
USM won't replace professor who allegedly said there are only 2 sexes
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- University of Southern Maine officials announced Monday that they would not replace a professor who allegedly told her class there were only two biological sexes. The alleged incident upset much of professor Christy Hammer’s graduate-level education class, instigating a mass walk out and triggering a facilitated...
Teachers Now Get the Special Hookup at Binga’s in Windham, Maine
Here's a not-so-spoiler alert: Teachers get hosed. Yes, they get summers off and 3 weeks of vacation during the school year, as well as national holidays off, which is a perk. But considering they deal with some bratty kids that don't listen and cause trouble, work long days with the responsibility of helping to educate the future of the world, and do it for peanuts of a salary -- seems like a fair exchange.
Big Apple Convenience Store in Windham, Maine Begins Major Renovation
The Big Apple Store near the Windham Mall on Route 302 has closed its gas pumps in preparation for a major renovation that will transform it into a larger, more modern convenience store. C.N. Brown based in South Paris, Maine owns the 73 Big Apple stores in Maine and New...
Tiptoe Your Way Through a Real-Life Pet Cemetery in Saco, Maine
It's kind of amazing how a work of fiction can take an entire concept and turn it into a frightening idea. But that is the case when it comes to pet cemeteries. Stephen King's famous novel "Pet Sematary" has warped the general perception of a pet cemetery, from something that's a resting place for treasured friends to a place holding a darker, more insidious meaning. But if you can put aside the thoughts of that work of fiction, there's a real-life pet cemetery in Saco, Maine.
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
laconiadailysun.com
Speare Memorial Hospital first and only in NH to incorporate AI System for enhanced colonoscopy screenings
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth General Surgery is excited to be the first in New Hampshire to offer an Artificial Intelligence System to enhance colonoscopy screenings at 25-bed Speare Memorial Hospital. Patients receiving colonoscopies at Speare now benefit from the aid of the GI GeniusTM intelligent endoscopy module. The tool employs...
Q97.9
Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2