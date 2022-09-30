Legislature sends elections deal to governor’s desk; would allow some absentee ballot processing before Election Day

Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer signs billion-dollar spending deal
A state fund meant to attract large-scale economic investment is set to receive a boost. That's after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a billion-dollar spending bill into law Tuesday. The new law sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars for possible business incentives and preparing sites for new projects. “The...
Mackinac Center to challenge MI constitutional amendment that bans public funding for non-public schools
A free market think tank will appeal a federal judge’s decision to dismiss its claim that a 1970 amendment to the Michigan Constitution discriminates against religious schools. The amendment, which was adopted by voters, bans public funding for non-public schools. This is Article 8, Section 2, as amended in...
Critics: MCCA was "reckless, irresponsible" with surplus in fund for survivors. It's now a big deficit.
When insured drivers received a $400 check in the mail this spring, insurance companies and Governor Whitmer trumpeted it as proof that the state's 2019 auto no fault reform law was working to drive down car insurance costs. In fact, the checks came out of a surplus from previously paid...
Whitmer issues insulin-related directive
A handful of state departments have to figure out ways to lower the cost of insulin in Michigan by mid-December. That’s under a directive issued by the governor Monday. The Department of Insurance and Financial Services is among the affected agencies. Director Anita Fox said there will be a collaborative effort to write reports.
Prosecutor pledges to continue the fight in Flint water crisis criminal probe
A leader of the Flint water crisis prosecution team Wednesday defended their work, a day after a judge tossed out charges against seven defendants in the case. Along with Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hamoud, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has helped lead the state investigation into the Flint water crisis.
Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Steve Carmody joined to explain the recent decision by a Michigan judge to throw out felony charges against several individuals in the Flint water crisis case. Plus, an activist and poet from Flint shared her thoughts on the recent developments. Then, an executive member of the World Economic Forum discussed the agenda for the upcoming Urban Transformation Summit in Detroit. To wrap up, we heard an update on former Red Wings defensive player Vladimir Konstantinov as part of our continued coverage on Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance laws.
Stateside: Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Today on Stateside, we are joined by Michigan Radio’s own, Tracy Samilton to hear about recent developments with the auto no-fault insurance issue and the potential rulings from the Michigan Supreme Court over whether the new rules are constitutional. Then, professor and author Scott Hershovitz talked about the value...
Stateside Podcast: Harvesting season for Michigan winemakers
It’s officially fall, which means it’s also harvesting time for many of Michigan’s wineries. Despite the romantic image of the sun shining over rolling fields of ripe, juicy grapes, this time of year can also be a season of chaos for growers and distilleries. Black Star Farms,...
