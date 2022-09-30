Legislature sends elections deal to governor’s desk; would allow some absentee ballot processing before Election Day

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Steve Carmody joined to explain the recent decision by a Michigan judge to throw out felony charges against several individuals in the Flint water crisis case. Plus, an activist and poet from Flint shared her thoughts on the recent developments. Then, an executive member of the World Economic Forum discussed the agenda for the upcoming Urban Transformation Summit in Detroit. To wrap up, we heard an update on former Red Wings defensive player Vladimir Konstantinov as part of our continued coverage on Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance laws.

FLINT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO