Dogecoin’s [DOGE] trading volume rallies by over 400%, thanks to…

According to a securities filing on 4 October, Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter declaring his intentions to follow through on his deal to buy the social media platform Twitter. The Tesla CEO also shared a tweet on the same. Following this news, Dogecoin [DOGE] holders took to trading...
Cardano’s [ADA] price reacts this way as Voltaire hint airs

Late in September, Cardano [ADA] released the Vasil hardfork. Positive feelings persisted after the fork, as the network continued to function normally. Now, Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, on 3 October intimated that the next phase, the age of Voltaire, was on the horizon now that Vasil has been functioning as planned.
Quick gains for Solana [SOL], but here’s how far a breakout is

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The bullish momentum of the past few hours might reverse over the next day. Bitcoin [BTC] managed to hold on to the $19.2k short-term support, and it was able...
Going long on Chainlink [LINK] in Q4? Read this report first

Good news recently came in for Chainlink [LINK] after what seemed like a month of ups and downs. According to a recent tweet from LunarCrush, LINK was among the “largest movers in the top 100” on 4 October as “Bullish” Chainlink news was trending following SmartCon.
Despite Uniswap’s social performance, UNI’s rally may be in question

Uniswap [UNI] witnessed some massive growth in terms of social activity in the past few weeks, according to the social media analytics firm LunarCrush. Additionally, Uniswap also witnessed a spike in development activity. LunarCrush tweeted on 2 October that Uniswap was the “coin of the day” indicating that it had...
Bitcoin: Here’s the case for an early Christmas in October for BTC holders

Is optimism around Bitcoin [BTC] and its holders seeing a solid foundation despite the daunting bear? Well, it certainly looks like the case. The overall supply on exchanges has dropped to extreme lows, as per data from Santiment. Here, it’s worth noting that the drop came at a time of wide-market sell-offs.
BCH investors must watch out for a move below these levels to minimize losses

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin Cash forms both a triangle pattern as well as a range. To buy or not to buy, that is the question. Bitcoin [BTC] surfaced above the $20k...
Bitcoin: Assessing the odds of BTC living up to its history of a profitable Q4

Bitcoin [BTC] current escapade with trading below $20,000 may be in its final stage as some analysts believed that respite was not far away. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, BTC shared much correlation with the stock market. Because of this relationship, there could be a return above $21,000. If possible, BTC could trade high as $24,500.
All the ways in which BNB’s face-off with this resistance level will unfold

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin is the 4th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The exchange token has seen sideways movement on the price charts for nearly a month now as it formed a range between $260 and $300. At press time, the price approached the psychological $300-resistance once more.
Why Cardano’s latest support level plays a critical role after recent losses

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano [ADA] was expected to surge on the price charts after the Vasil hardfork was pushed out. Yet, the price persisted in its downtrend, and good news might not be enough to change the bearish backdrop that the crypto market has seen in recent months.
Celsius: Investors hoping for better days may be disappointed amid CEL’s 8.3% drop

The Celsius [CEL] token witnessed multiple highs and lows over the past month due to the bankruptcy proceedings and the events surrounding CEL’s lawsuit. With multiple factors such as lawsuits, short squeeze movement, and volatile price movements, can the Celsius token recover in the long term?. A difficult task...
XRP’s October outlook has a host of possibilities thanks to these reasons

If you have been following up on XRP’s price action and the SEC-Ripple lawsuit, then you may have noticed some correlation. XRP delivered a bullish performance in the second half of September. The shifting dynamics of the lawsuit in Ripple’s favor may have had a heavy hand in influencing bullish sentiments.
SUSHI experienced its best hourly interaction in past 90 days

According to LunarCrush’s data, SushiSwap experienced its best hourly interaction in the past 90 days, with over nine million users actively participating. The election of a new “head chef,” or chief executive, by the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) responsible for the SushiSwap protocol, sparked this level of participation.
Mmogah: Funding video games by turning them into Bitcoin miners

Turns out that making a profitable video game is more difficult these days thanks to the increased work required to get up to modern graphics standards. Plus, the wages of the people involved, and the cost of the hardware and software, not to mention things like marketing, testing, getting marketplace approval, paying reviewers and so forth. Making video games is a costly endeavor, but if the movie business was able to survive modern file sharing and torrenting, shouldn’t video games find a new way to fund their games?
