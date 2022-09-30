Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin’s [DOGE] trading volume rallies by over 400%, thanks to…
According to a securities filing on 4 October, Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter declaring his intentions to follow through on his deal to buy the social media platform Twitter. The Tesla CEO also shared a tweet on the same. Following this news, Dogecoin [DOGE] holders took to trading...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano’s [ADA] price reacts this way as Voltaire hint airs
Late in September, Cardano [ADA] released the Vasil hardfork. Positive feelings persisted after the fork, as the network continued to function normally. Now, Cardano’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, on 3 October intimated that the next phase, the age of Voltaire, was on the horizon now that Vasil has been functioning as planned.
ambcrypto.com
Quick gains for Solana [SOL], but here’s how far a breakout is
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The bullish momentum of the past few hours might reverse over the next day. Bitcoin [BTC] managed to hold on to the $19.2k short-term support, and it was able...
ambcrypto.com
Will ApeCoin’s latest attempt of initiating a rally stop APE from monkeying around
The ApeCoinDAO was on a consistent path of making progress with regards to strengthening its DAO and community in the past. Recently, the DAO updated the ApeCoin community on its plans related to the governance protocol in the near future. Furthermore, the governance also shared plans of launching their own marketplace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Going long on Chainlink [LINK] in Q4? Read this report first
Good news recently came in for Chainlink [LINK] after what seemed like a month of ups and downs. According to a recent tweet from LunarCrush, LINK was among the “largest movers in the top 100” on 4 October as “Bullish” Chainlink news was trending following SmartCon.
ambcrypto.com
Despite Uniswap’s social performance, UNI’s rally may be in question
Uniswap [UNI] witnessed some massive growth in terms of social activity in the past few weeks, according to the social media analytics firm LunarCrush. Additionally, Uniswap also witnessed a spike in development activity. LunarCrush tweeted on 2 October that Uniswap was the “coin of the day” indicating that it had...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Here’s the case for an early Christmas in October for BTC holders
Is optimism around Bitcoin [BTC] and its holders seeing a solid foundation despite the daunting bear? Well, it certainly looks like the case. The overall supply on exchanges has dropped to extreme lows, as per data from Santiment. Here, it’s worth noting that the drop came at a time of wide-market sell-offs.
ambcrypto.com
BCH investors must watch out for a move below these levels to minimize losses
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Bitcoin Cash forms both a triangle pattern as well as a range. To buy or not to buy, that is the question. Bitcoin [BTC] surfaced above the $20k...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
‘Over promise, under deliver, never deliver’ may be the latest crypto motto as per…
Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano [ADA], took to Twitter to respond to an allegation made around Cardano’s ongoing projects. He tweeted that despite all the progress the blockchain made, some individuals failed to see the same. The co-founder’s tweet was in response to a netizen speculating the behaviour of...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Assessing the odds of BTC living up to its history of a profitable Q4
Bitcoin [BTC] current escapade with trading below $20,000 may be in its final stage as some analysts believed that respite was not far away. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, BTC shared much correlation with the stock market. Because of this relationship, there could be a return above $21,000. If possible, BTC could trade high as $24,500.
ambcrypto.com
All the ways in which BNB’s face-off with this resistance level will unfold
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin is the 4th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The exchange token has seen sideways movement on the price charts for nearly a month now as it formed a range between $260 and $300. At press time, the price approached the psychological $300-resistance once more.
ambcrypto.com
Why Cardano’s latest support level plays a critical role after recent losses
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano [ADA] was expected to surge on the price charts after the Vasil hardfork was pushed out. Yet, the price persisted in its downtrend, and good news might not be enough to change the bearish backdrop that the crypto market has seen in recent months.
ambcrypto.com
Celsius: Investors hoping for better days may be disappointed amid CEL’s 8.3% drop
The Celsius [CEL] token witnessed multiple highs and lows over the past month due to the bankruptcy proceedings and the events surrounding CEL’s lawsuit. With multiple factors such as lawsuits, short squeeze movement, and volatile price movements, can the Celsius token recover in the long term?. A difficult task...
ambcrypto.com
XRP’s October outlook has a host of possibilities thanks to these reasons
If you have been following up on XRP’s price action and the SEC-Ripple lawsuit, then you may have noticed some correlation. XRP delivered a bullish performance in the second half of September. The shifting dynamics of the lawsuit in Ripple’s favor may have had a heavy hand in influencing bullish sentiments.
ambcrypto.com
This Bitcoin [BTC] system finally bears the brunt of the ongoing crypto blizzard
The installation of Bitcoin [BTC] ATMs across the globe has been on the rise since 2017. The bull run for the same finally seems to have come to an end in September 2022. The number of installations finally took a hit last month amid the ongoing crypto winter. A worldly...
ambcrypto.com
SUSHI experienced its best hourly interaction in past 90 days
According to LunarCrush’s data, SushiSwap experienced its best hourly interaction in the past 90 days, with over nine million users actively participating. The election of a new “head chef,” or chief executive, by the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) responsible for the SushiSwap protocol, sparked this level of participation.
ambcrypto.com
BTC Proxy launches Bitcoin Farming as part of a major expansion of the protocol
Leading DeFi protocol BTC PROXY today unveiled the Bitcoin Yield Farm, which goes live on October 14th, 2022, and fulfills a vision of allowing the community to earn DeFi yields in BTC. BTCProxy’s farming innovation is the first in the sector rewarding BTC for staking the protocol’s token. This is...
ambcrypto.com
Mmogah: Funding video games by turning them into Bitcoin miners
Turns out that making a profitable video game is more difficult these days thanks to the increased work required to get up to modern graphics standards. Plus, the wages of the people involved, and the cost of the hardware and software, not to mention things like marketing, testing, getting marketplace approval, paying reviewers and so forth. Making video games is a costly endeavor, but if the movie business was able to survive modern file sharing and torrenting, shouldn’t video games find a new way to fund their games?
Comments / 0