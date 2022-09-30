Read full article on original website
BIOQUAL, Inc. Announces New CFO
BIOQUAL, Inc., Announces Promotion of Mr. Charles (Chris) C. Kirk, Jr., CPA. to the Position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kirk has over 25 years of experience in leadership roles in finance and accounting departments for both Government contracting and services-oriented companies as well as in the public accounting sector. Mr. Kirk has served as Director of Finance and Accounting for BIOQUAL over the past year and has a degree in Accounting/Finance from the University of Maryland.
Ivanti Wins Best Mobile Enterprise Services Partner from Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom recognized Ivanti for being an excellent, long-standing solution partner. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that Deutsche Telekom’s Mobile Enterprise Solutions unit has awarded Ivanti with Best Mobile Enterprise Services Partner.
Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Mr. Michael Mo CEO, KULR Technology Group, Inc.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new CEO interview with KULR Technology Group. Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with...
Solid Scaffolding Ltd – The Most Trusted Name in Surrey
Solid Scaffolding Ltd is proud to be one of Surrey's most well-regarded scaffolding companies. With much of their work coming from recommendations, it's no surprise that they are one of Surrey's most trusted names regarding scaffolding. They're known for their quality work, excellent customer care, and great value. More information...
BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC Pink: BLFE): An Innovative Developer in the Antimicrobial Product Market
BioLife Sciences Inc. (“BioLife” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: BLFE) specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into broader market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses, and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. On the surface, BioLife appears much more complicated than it...
Mastercool Aircon Expands Their Range of Services Across Singapore
Leading providers of air conditioning services, Mastercool Aircon, continue to expand their offerings and reach to serve more clients across the country. The team of highly experienced and well-trained technicians in Mastercool Aircon is not relenting in the pursuit of helping as many families and businesses across Singapore to have the best possible environment as the company expands to cover more areas. In a related development, the professional Mastercool Aircon Service Singapore has continued to enjoy massive reviews from different categories of clients nationwide, reiterating the quality of the services offered.
Latin America Green Data Center Market Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027 - Larger Colocation and Hyperscale Data Center Operators Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Market is expected to reach a value of $825 million in 2027, from $455 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. The region's increasing digitalization, previously underserved status,...
Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Global Market Report 2022: Adoption in Retail & eCommerce Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market size reached US$ 6.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 30.76 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
International Lithium Corp. Begins Phase 3 Drilling at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the start of Phase 3 of the 2022 diamond drilling campaign at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada. Further to Company's...
Graco Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2022 earnings after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A full-text copy of the earnings announcement will be available on the Company’s website at www.graco.com. Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Electrovaya Provides a Revenue Update for the Fourth Quarter and 2022 Fiscal Year
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL); (OTCQB:EFLVF), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced a revenue update for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 ("Q4 FY2022" and "FY2022", respectively). All dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.
Recruiting AEC – Nationwide Placement of Industry Experts
Recruiting AEC specializes in placing experienced and qualified AEC (Architectural, Engineering, Construction) and BIM (Building Information Modeling) professionals, nationwide. They bring over 17 years of hands-on expertise working within the AEC industry for architectural/engineering firms, contractors and manufacturers. This in-depth experience gives them the ability to know and understand your...
Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions For Fourth Quarter of 2022
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund’s managed distribution plan. Under the Fund’s managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions...
Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend
The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of November 14, 2022.
New Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions report finds financial services companies more successful at containing legal spend
Financial institutions experienced a significantly smaller increase in outside legal spend compared to other industries. A new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions indicates that financial services companies were largely successful at containing the steep increases in outside counsel spend seen by corporate legal departments at other large organizations in the last year. The study – “LegalVIEW Insights Volume Five, Finance Edition: Trends in Vendor Mix and Total Outside Spend” – reviews many of the topics explored in the latest installment of ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW Insights report series through the lens of the financial services industry, pinpointing several key differences in how financial companies are approaching the delivery of legal services.
AIG to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022 and Host Conference Call on November 2, 2022
American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the third quarter after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com. AIG will also host a conference call...
Mobileye's Leading Position and Future Potential in ADAS & Autonomous Driving - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Mobileye's leading position and future potential in ADAS & Autonomous Driving" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Mobileye is arguably the most important Tier-2 supplier in the ADAS market due to its strong penetration of its EyeQ SoC in front-facing cameras and expertise in computer vision for perception.
The Worldwide Healthcare BPO Industry is Projected to Reach $390 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Healthcare BPO Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare BPO Market is projected to reach USD 390.03 billion by 2027 from USD 227.27 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 9.41% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report...
Fortitude Gold Declares October Monthly Dividend
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") declares its monthly dividend of $0.04 per common share payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 19, 2022. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.
idrive Offers Advanced System Updates for Its AI Dash Camera
Idrive offers advanced system check-ins for the idrive AI Cam. New AI infused technology can detect and, in some instances, cure problems incurred on the field, drastically reducing downtime and maintenance costs. All from idrive’s secure online portal, you can now easily and efficiently check on all cameras for your entire fleet. The idrive AI Cam is a next-generation dash camera with technology that identifies and interprets human driving behavior, generating critical data to improve driver performance and save lives. Idrive is a leading provider of Artificially Intelligent (AI) software and hardware for accurate driver monitoring.
