Financial institutions experienced a significantly smaller increase in outside legal spend compared to other industries. A new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions indicates that financial services companies were largely successful at containing the steep increases in outside counsel spend seen by corporate legal departments at other large organizations in the last year. The study – “LegalVIEW Insights Volume Five, Finance Edition: Trends in Vendor Mix and Total Outside Spend” – reviews many of the topics explored in the latest installment of ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW Insights report series through the lens of the financial services industry, pinpointing several key differences in how financial companies are approaching the delivery of legal services.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO