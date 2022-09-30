Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
One dead in Junction City shooting
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
WIBW
RCPD investigates separate cases after nearly $10K in items stolen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly $10,000 in items was stolen in separate Manhattan crimes, RCPD has officers on the cases. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, officials were called to the 600 block of S Seth Child Rd. with reports of theft.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Lang, Jessica Shelby; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
Investigation follows house fire in Whiting
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Whiting on Saturday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire at 135 Deforest Street at 5:19 a.m. Saturday. Whiting, Netawaka and Kickapoo Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the fire and got it under control […]
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
Fire destroys Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters in Manhattan made quick work of a mobile home fire, but not before it destroyed the structure and its contents. The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 9 p.m. Friday they were called to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at the Redbud […]
Riley County Arrest Report October 2
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TRISTAN JEREMY WRIGHT, 20, Fort Riley, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st conv. blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. SIRVORIA DEOJERSHAE DARNELL...
WIBW
One day after bond reduced, Dana Chandler remains in Shawnee County Jail in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day after her bond was reduced to $350,000 from $1 million, Dana Chandler on Friday remained in the Shawnee County Jail, where she has been held since May 2018. Chandler’s bond was reduced Thursday afternoon during a status hearing in Shawnee County District Court following...
1350kman.com
RCPD arrests two on drug-related charges
A pair from Manhattan are jailed on a host of drug-related charges, following an arrest Thursday afternoon near 14th and Pierre Street. The Riley County Police Department says 38-year-old Benigno Aquino Jr. and 18-year-old Neassa Thomas were arrested after a traffic infraction. Police found meth and drug paraphernalia in their car.
Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka
At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: KADO, TIFFI ANN SHURRIE; 28; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME:...
Oktoberfest kicks off in Junction City
Oktoberfest opened Friday in downtown Junction City. The event attracted a large turnout for day one of the two day celebration. Photos courtesy of Kari Crump. Oktoberfest continues Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on North Washington from 6th to 10th Streets. Entertainment, games, food and beer are all...
ksal.com
Wings Over Salina
About ninety top-flight pilots are in Salina to compete in the 2022 U.S National Aerobatic Championships beginning this Sunday. Contest director Mike Heuer and Tim Rogers Executive Director of the Salina Airport Authority joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how the aerobatic completion will roll out.
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here’s what I learned.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ashley Motley is currently working as an emergency substitute teacher in Manhattan. Last month, I left my communications position working for a statewide elected official. Experiencing the […] The post At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here’s what I learned. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
b1047.com
Gallery: Wamego goes ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ for 2022 Oztoberfest
Downtown Wamego transformed Saturday in celebration of the beloved tale ‘The Wizard of Oz.’. The annual Oztoberfest returned for 2022 with a ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ theme, shutting down a portion of Lincoln Ave. for a full day of performances, contests and other activities for all ages — and all featuring an Oz-ey overtone.
‘The Real Lieutenant Dan’ – Veteran shares miraculous rescue by ‘The Real Forrest Gump’
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the movie “Forrest Gump,” the fictional titular character is awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor. In that scene, actor Tom Hanks’ face was superimposed over that of real-life Medal of Honor recipient Sammy Lee Davis. In fact, Davis is known as “The Real Forrest Gump.” Davis saved three wounded men […]
