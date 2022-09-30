Here’s every ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ season in order, including all ‘Bachelor Nation’ spinoffs

Read full article on original website
Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless
The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
Are Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Still Together? ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers
Happily ever after? Bachelorette star Gabby Windey narrowed her contestants down to just Erich Schwer after eliminating runner-up Jason Alabaster and finalist Johnny DePhillipo during week 8 of season 19. Keep reading to see where Gabby and Erich stand today! Are Gabby Windey...
‘The Bachelorette’: Are Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia Dating Now?
Aven Jones and Rachel Recchia part ways during 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale. Is it possible they get back together after the show?
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Might Have Subtly Revealed 1 of Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s Big Issues
Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have had issues with each other for decades. Kody Brown might have inadvertently pinpointed their biggest problem.
90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Revealed The Most Shocking Split Of 2022, But It's Not A Couple
90 Day Fiancé featured another big split, but this time, it wasn't a couple that separated.
Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Announces Pregnancy After Fertility Struggles
Sarah Herron is going to be a mom! The Bachelor Nation star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her fiancé, Dylan Brown, are expecting a baby boy. The happy news comes after Herron openly discussed her struggles with infertility and documented her IVF journey on Instagram.
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job
As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On
Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3: A “Legend” Goes Home After James Bond Night
Conrad Green, it’s so good to have you back as executive producer on Dancing with the Stars! First we get Derek Hough running around like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom before Peta Murgatroyd helped to kick off a fiery opening number to “Live and Let Die.” Just like old times when DWTS was in its glory years on ABC. Let’s get on with Bond night, James Bond night on Disney+. Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel. The veteran actress thought she was a goner last week, but Goodman — bless his heart — saved her for another day. So...
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
Gabby Windey on Wanting to Quit ‘DWTS’ and Fiancé Erich Schwer’s Support (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with “The Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy after Bond Night in the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom. Gabby got candid about feeling like she wants to quit “every day” and how her fiancé Erich Schwer...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: [SPOILER] Self-Eliminates After Contestants Grill Her About Engagement
One 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 contestant leaves quickly after she arrives after other women on the beach allegedly grill her about her called-off engagement.
'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
Dancing with the Stars season 31: results, photos, cast and everything we know
The quest for the Mirror Ball trophy begins as Dancing with the Stars season 31 moves to Disney Plus this fall.
The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi welcomes first baby with husband Josh Wolfe one day before her 35th birthday: 'Our little miracle'
The Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi announced a new addition to her family on Friday. Grimaldi, 35, took to Instagram to share happy news that she welcomed her first baby - a son - with husband Josh Wolfe, just one day before her own 35th birthday. 'Nothing will beat my 35th...
