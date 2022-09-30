ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Here’s every ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ season in order, including all ‘Bachelor Nation’ spinoffs

By Rafaela Coimbra
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Bachelor in Paradise preview: Brandon leaves one beach beauty breathless

The last time Bachelor Nation saw Brandon Jones in Mexico, he was getting his heart crushed by Michelle in the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The boy must be a glutton for punishment, rose lovers, because as you'll see in this sneak preview of Tuesday's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon is back — but this time there's at least one beauty on the beach who is ready to give him her rose.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Shayne Lamas
Person
Jordan Rodgers
Person
Nick Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Bachelorettes
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On

Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3: A “Legend” Goes Home After James Bond Night

Conrad Green, it’s so good to have you back as executive producer on Dancing with the Stars! First we get Derek Hough running around like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom before Peta Murgatroyd helped to kick off a fiery opening number to “Live and Let Die.” Just like old times when DWTS was in its glory years on ABC. Let’s get on with Bond night, James Bond night on Disney+. Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel. The veteran actress thought she was a goner last week, but Goodman — bless his heart — saved her for another day. So...
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy