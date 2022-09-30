Read full article on original website
Junction City Police investigating homicide
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Junction City. Police say officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of North Washington for a reports of shots fired. As they arrived, a man was seen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Geary Community Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
MFD investigating fire that destroyed mobile home
Fire officials say a Manhattan mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday night. The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Redbud Estates Mobile Home Park, at 2500 Farm Bureau Road, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday for the report of a structure fire at Lot 45. Crews noted there was heavy fire showing from the single-wide home and within 10 minutes, officials had searched the home and extinguished the fire.
Gallery: Wamego goes ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ for 2022 Oztoberfest
Downtown Wamego transformed Saturday in celebration of the beloved tale ‘The Wizard of Oz.’. The annual Oztoberfest returned for 2022 with a ‘Toto-ly Gingham’ theme, shutting down a portion of Lincoln Ave. for a full day of performances, contests and other activities for all ages — and all featuring an Oz-ey overtone.
