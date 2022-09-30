Fire officials say a Manhattan mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday night. The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Redbud Estates Mobile Home Park, at 2500 Farm Bureau Road, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday for the report of a structure fire at Lot 45. Crews noted there was heavy fire showing from the single-wide home and within 10 minutes, officials had searched the home and extinguished the fire.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO