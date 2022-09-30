Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Sounders' 13-year playoff streak ends with 1-0 loss to KC
The Seattle Sounders' streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances ended with a 1-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City, which got a goal from William Agada in the 41st minute
Galaxy clinch playoff berth, tie Salt Lake 1-1 behind Costa
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy clinched a berth in Major League Soccer’s playoffs for the first time since 2019, coming from behind in a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night as Douglas Costa converted a penalty kick in the 68th minute. The playoff berth is the 20th in 27 seasons for the Galaxy, a five-time MLS champion. Eight of the 14 playoff spots have been determined, with the Galaxy joining Austin, Dallas and LAFC from the Western Conference, and defending champion New York City joined by Montreal, New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference. LA was awarded a penalty kick by referee Kevin Stott when Riqui Puig was pulled down by Scott Caldwell but Puig’s kick was stopped in the 17th minute by goalkeeper Zac MacMath, who dived left.
Braves miss chance to clinch NL East, lose 4-0 to Marlins
Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Miami Marlins prevented Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title by beating the Braves 4-0
Instant Takeaways from Oregon's blowout win over Stanford
Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, the No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Pac-12 play by blowing out visiting Stanford 45-27. The game was far from a clean football game for Oregon's standards and that is where our instant reactions will start following this win.
MAD Lions, DFM stay alive, reach Worlds Play-In finals
MAD Lions and DetonatioN FocusMe survived the elimination round Monday and advanced to the Round 2 finals of the League
Updated betting odds for No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) begins week six as a 13-point favorite over Arizona (3-2, 1-1) after an impressive 18-point victory over Stanford on Saturday night. Arizona is also coming off a win, as the Wildcats dominated Colorado, winning 43-20. Jayden De Laura had a career day, throwing for 484 yards and six touchdowns for the decisive victory, as the defense held the Buffaloes to just 340 yards of total offense, below their average of 400 yards this season.
Oregon vs. Arizona picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?
The Oregon Ducks play the Arizona Wildcats in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks. ...
Washington State Cougars: Game 4 vs. California – TV, Weather, More
Washington State Cougars Football opens Pac-12 play as the Cougs host Oregon. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars begin their Pac-12 Conference schedule at home against Oregon. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered. Details.
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
Photos from Oregon's sloppy beatdown of Stanford
Oregon picked up its fourth win of the 2022 season with a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday night. DuckTerritory.com photographers Craig Strobeck and Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture the action.
