CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy clinched a berth in Major League Soccer’s playoffs for the first time since 2019, coming from behind in a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night as Douglas Costa converted a penalty kick in the 68th minute. The playoff berth is the 20th in 27 seasons for the Galaxy, a five-time MLS champion. Eight of the 14 playoff spots have been determined, with the Galaxy joining Austin, Dallas and LAFC from the Western Conference, and defending champion New York City joined by Montreal, New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference. LA was awarded a penalty kick by referee Kevin Stott when Riqui Puig was pulled down by Scott Caldwell but Puig’s kick was stopped in the 17th minute by goalkeeper Zac MacMath, who dived left.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO