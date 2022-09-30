ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Galaxy clinch playoff berth, tie Salt Lake 1-1 behind Costa

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy clinched a berth in Major League Soccer’s playoffs for the first time since 2019, coming from behind in a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night as Douglas Costa converted a penalty kick in the 68th minute. The playoff berth is the 20th in 27 seasons for the Galaxy, a five-time MLS champion. Eight of the 14 playoff spots have been determined, with the Galaxy joining Austin, Dallas and LAFC from the Western Conference, and defending champion New York City joined by Montreal, New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference. LA was awarded a penalty kick by referee Kevin Stott when Riqui Puig was pulled down by Scott Caldwell but Puig’s kick was stopped in the 17th minute by goalkeeper Zac MacMath, who dived left.
247Sports

Instant Takeaways from Oregon's blowout win over Stanford

Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, the No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Pac-12 play by blowing out visiting Stanford 45-27. The game was far from a clean football game for Oregon's standards and that is where our instant reactions will start following this win.
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona

No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) begins week six as a 13-point favorite over Arizona (3-2, 1-1) after an impressive 18-point victory over Stanford on Saturday night. Arizona is also coming off a win, as the Wildcats dominated Colorado, winning 43-20. Jayden De Laura had a career day, throwing for 484 yards and six touchdowns for the decisive victory, as the defense held the Buffaloes to just 340 yards of total offense, below their average of 400 yards this season.
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars: Game 4 vs. California – TV, Weather, More

Washington State Cougars Football opens Pac-12 play as the Cougs host Oregon. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars begin their Pac-12 Conference schedule at home against Oregon. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered. Details.
