WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
mynbc5.com
This Is Our Home: Stowe, Vermont
STOWE, Vt. — Stowe, Vermont, is just one of those places many people likely have on their bucket lists. Sitting in Lamoille County, Stowe draws in crowds from all over the world, especially this time of the year. Stowe’s stunning fall foliage gives leaf peepers a slice of Mother...
WCAX
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
cohaitungchi.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Woodstock, Vermont
Located in Windsor County, Woodstock, Vermont, is considered one of the most beautiful small towns in the United States. With this in mind, we think it’s a must-see stop on any New England road trip. Especially in the fall, Woodstock is full of leaf peepers from nearby states, such as Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont
Tiny homes, rehabilitated rentals, investment properties and counterproductive tax structures were all on the agenda at a town hall this week. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont.
Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales
Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
Cyclist hospitalized after crash on VT Route 100
A cyclist was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after Vermont State Troopers say he ran into a car on Vermont Route 100.
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
animalpetitions.org
Demand Shelter Stop Allegedly Letting Kittens Die Slow, Painful Deaths
Target: Tom Vilsack, United States Secretary of Agriculture. Goal: Investigate Franklin County Animal Rescue for alleged mistreatment of shelter animals. Franklin County Animal Rescue has come under fire from its own employees alleging gross mistreatment of dogs and cats in their care. In a recent incident, a 5-week-old kitten was found by a staff member—Brittany Kilbur—reportedly crying out as though in pain and distressed. Although Kilbur contacted the shelter manager, she states she didn’t hear back and proceeded to contact a local veterinary technician, who reportedly informed her the kitten was dying and that she should bring the kitten in to die more peacefully. Kilbur’s manager allegedly denied her permission to transport the kitten, and once the kitten died apparently instructed staff members to wrap her body up and stuff her in the freezer.
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake
Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the street, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is s sight to behold.
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
mymalonetelegram.com
Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022
MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
Two Vermont Schools Cancel Classes Due to Illness, Staff Shortages
After a month of minimal school disruptions, Spaulding High School in Barre and U-32 Middle & High School in East Montpelier canceled classes on Monday due to a combination of widespread illness and staffing shortages. Barre Unified Union School District superintendent Chris Hennessey closed Spaulding High School for the full...
mynbc5.com
Essex home fire spreads to nearby car and barn
ESSEX, Vt. — Firefighters in Essex responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. Friday. The Westford Fairfax fire departments also responded to the scene at Maple Tree Lane. When crews arrived the flames had spread to a nearby vehicle and barn. Crews were able to save the barn....
Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns
A public hearing will be held on Oct. 4 to discuss potential zoning changes at Taft Corners. Read the story on VTDigger here: Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns.
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues
The two shootings took place Sunday night, according to authorities — one at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and the other on Williston Road in South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues.
