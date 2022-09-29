Attorneys for Gunna have filed a third bond motion for the Atlanta artist, this time claiming that the Fulton County prosecutor’s office has modified the YSL indictment to remove any reference to him being involved in violence. Rolling Stone has received a copy of the filing, which is the latest attempt at pretrial release for Gunna (given name Sergio Kitchens) while awaiting trial on a racketeering charge in a 56-count YSL indictment handed down in May. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville has twice denied Kitchens’ bond motions, expressing concerns that the rapper would threaten or intimidate witnesses if...

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO