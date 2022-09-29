Read full article on original website
Gunna’s Lawyers Say Prosecutors ‘Removed References’ to Violence in YSL Indictment
Attorneys for Gunna have filed a third bond motion for the Atlanta artist, this time claiming that the Fulton County prosecutor’s office has modified the YSL indictment to remove any reference to him being involved in violence. Rolling Stone has received a copy of the filing, which is the latest attempt at pretrial release for Gunna (given name Sergio Kitchens) while awaiting trial on a racketeering charge in a 56-count YSL indictment handed down in May. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville has twice denied Kitchens’ bond motions, expressing concerns that the rapper would threaten or intimidate witnesses if...
Coolio’s ‘Premature Death’ Spotlights The Dwindling Life Expectancy Of Black Men
The death of rapper Coolio at the age of 59 comes on the heels of other notable Black men dying at relatively young ages in recent years. The post Coolio’s ‘Premature Death’ Spotlights The Dwindling Life Expectancy Of Black Men appeared first on NewsOne.
