Los Angeles Lakers Land Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
Nobody likes to make a mistake. Yet, we all make them. That’s an integral part of the human experience. What counts is how we respond to the mistakes we make. The same goes for NBA teams. Unfortunately, the stakes for them are higher than your average person. An NBA...
Charlotte Hornets Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
At the risk of our journalistic integrity, we’re going to say something: at some point, in our lifetime, we’d like to see a Charlotte Hornets team contend for the NBA title. There is something undeniably cool about the Hornets. Perhaps it’s their color scheme. Moreover, “Buzz City” is...
This Lakers-Magic Trade Sends Mo Bamba To Los Angeles
We’ve all had problems in our life. If you haven’t, you won’t be able to relate to anyone. That’s a problem. NBA teams are no exception. With that in mind, we’re all looking for solutions as well. Sometimes, the solution seems obvious. On the other hand, sometimes the solution seems obvious, but it turns out to be something you’d never expected.
Philadelphia 76ers Land Harrison Barnes In Major Trade Scenario
History always repeats itself. If you haven’t noticed, you’re not listening. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. If you’ve closely followed a team for years, you’ve probably noticed trends. Some teams tend to build around big men, while some prefer guards.
NBA Scout Makes Bold Prediction For Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
There may not have been a player in the NBA that had as rough of a 2021-22 season as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. The former league MVP fell woefully short of expectations in his first season back home after being traded by the Washington Wizards. This offseason,...
1 Major Reason The Lakers Haven’t Traded For Pacers’ Myles Turner
There may not be two teams linked more in NBA trade rumors that haven’t actually gotten a deal done than the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers. The focus of those rumors has been the possibility of a deal involving Russell Westbrook and draft picks in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. There have also been various trade scenarios discussed involving only Turner and just Hield.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis Reveals Shocking Details About Wrist Injury
One of the reasons that the Los Angeles Lakers struggled so mightily during the 2021-22 NBA season was that Anthony Davis could not stay on the court. He missed 42 games because of lower body injuries to his ankle and knee which kept him from getting into any sort of rhythm.
This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.
Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
Steven Adams Receives Massive New Memphis Grizzlies Contract
The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off an impressive 56-26 record during the 2021-22 NBA season. It was enough to finish second in the Western Conference standings. With Ja Morant suffering a knee injury during their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, it just wasn’t their year but was a good starting point for the future. It became much more likely that Steven Adams remains an integral part of their plans.
This Knicks-Hornets Trade Lands Mitchell Robinson In Charlotte
At the moment, the basketball world is abuzz with excitement. Yet, much of that excitement has little to do with players who are currently in the NBA. Instead, that buzz is centered around two elite prospects. With Victor Wembenyama and Scoot Henderson having just squared off, fans are thinking about the 2023 draft a little early.
Timberwolves See Gobert-Towns Duo As Cracking NBA’s Code
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the NBA playoffs for the second time in five seasons in 2022, as they were a surprise team in the Western Conference. Led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, this is a team on the rise that is hoping to take that next step. Looking to...
1 Crazy Stat To Take Note Of For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson
The expectations for the New Orleans Pelicans are going up as we head toward the 2022-23 regular season. New Orleans made a great run to earn a spot in this past postseason, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament to earn the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
NBA GMs Predict 2022-23 Champions In Annual Survey
For the first time in a while, the NBA Championship race is wide open. For years it was an arms race as teams tried to compile Big 3s to compete for a championship. However, that is no longer the case. While players are still trying to team up, there are a lot more franchises that can stake a legitimate claim to being title contenders.
Dirk Nowitzki Speaks On Jalen Brunson’s Mavericks Departure
The Dallas Mavericks had arguably the worst offseason of any team in the NBA. They suffered by far the biggest loss in free agency, as Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks to become their new starting point guard. It was a huge blow...
NBA Scout Reveals Indiana Pacers’ Biggest X-Factor This Season
The Indiana Pacers changed course rather quickly ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Despite bringing Rick Carlisle back as head coach and having ownership that was hesitant to jump into a rebuild, that is the direction the club went. Veterans Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Torrey Craig were traded...
Washington Wizards Land Deandre Ayton In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If there is a way to give a sign that it’s time to let go, the Washington Wizards need to be shown that when it comes to building around three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal. Beal, 29, has only helped contribute to one playoff series win during his NBA career....
NBA GM Survey Reveals Top Potential Breakout Candidates
Preseason games have begun around the NBA as we are quickly approaching regular season games getting underway. Around the league teams are finalizing their rosters and lineups, and preparing for those games. Before things get underway, the general managers around the league are always given a survey with over 50...
Dallas Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Puts NBA On Notice
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals but ultimately were eliminated by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors before they became NBA champions. Luka Doncic put together another masterful playoff run that he aims to build on in 2022-23. Jalen Brunson departed the...
This Grizzlies-Nuggets Trade Features Michael Porter Jr.
Reliability is one of the most valuable skills a person can have. If you can’t be counted on, you’re not going to be worth much to anyone. NBA players are also employees of a company. Of course, some circumstances are outside of people’s control. Anyone can be late...
Jalen Brunson Already Making Major New York Knicks Impact
A lot of attention this NBA offseason was given to what the New York Knicks didn’t do. They couldn’t land Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, but this was still a successful offseason for the Knicks. They filled a major hole on the roster, signing...
