NBA

NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Sends Mo Bamba To Los Angeles

We’ve all had problems in our life. If you haven’t, you won’t be able to relate to anyone. That’s a problem. NBA teams are no exception. With that in mind, we’re all looking for solutions as well. Sometimes, the solution seems obvious. On the other hand, sometimes the solution seems obvious, but it turns out to be something you’d never expected.
NBA Analysis Network

1 Major Reason The Lakers Haven’t Traded For Pacers’ Myles Turner

There may not be two teams linked more in NBA trade rumors that haven’t actually gotten a deal done than the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers. The focus of those rumors has been the possibility of a deal involving Russell Westbrook and draft picks in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. There have also been various trade scenarios discussed involving only Turner and just Hield.
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.

Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Steven Adams Receives Massive New Memphis Grizzlies Contract

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off an impressive 56-26 record during the 2021-22 NBA season. It was enough to finish second in the Western Conference standings. With Ja Morant suffering a knee injury during their Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Golden State Warriors, it just wasn’t their year but was a good starting point for the future. It became much more likely that Steven Adams remains an integral part of their plans.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA GMs Predict 2022-23 Champions In Annual Survey

For the first time in a while, the NBA Championship race is wide open. For years it was an arms race as teams tried to compile Big 3s to compete for a championship. However, that is no longer the case. While players are still trying to team up, there are a lot more franchises that can stake a legitimate claim to being title contenders.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA GM Survey Reveals Top Potential Breakout Candidates

Preseason games have begun around the NBA as we are quickly approaching regular season games getting underway. Around the league teams are finalizing their rosters and lineups, and preparing for those games. Before things get underway, the general managers around the league are always given a survey with over 50...
