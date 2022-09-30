Read full article on original website
Hugo Boss releases first NFTs under Gen Z brand as part of Web3 push
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Hugo Boss is dropping a new collection of NFTs, this time under its Gen Z-geared brand Hugo, comprised of 3D characters that are designed to raise awareness around mental health. The drop, created in partnership with Singapore-based NFT collection Imaginary Ones, is the next step in a broader Web3 strategy for Hugo Boss, part of its rebranding earlier this year that was designed to update the label for a new customer base.
Brands are casting ‘diverse’ models. But they’re still not challenging Eurocentric beauty norms
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. As this season’s fashion weeks showed, a cast of all-white,...
Toyota expects to restart sales of first EV after recall-sources
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp expects to resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicle, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after the automaker fixed a defect that caused an embarrassing recall of the new bZ4X.
