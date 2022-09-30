To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Hugo Boss is dropping a new collection of NFTs, this time under its Gen Z-geared brand Hugo, comprised of 3D characters that are designed to raise awareness around mental health. The drop, created in partnership with Singapore-based NFT collection Imaginary Ones, is the next step in a broader Web3 strategy for Hugo Boss, part of its rebranding earlier this year that was designed to update the label for a new customer base.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO