Brands are casting ‘diverse’ models. But they’re still not challenging Eurocentric beauty norms
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. As this season’s fashion weeks showed, a cast of all-white,...
Hugo Boss releases first NFTs under Gen Z brand as part of Web3 push
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Hugo Boss is dropping a new collection of NFTs, this time under its Gen Z-geared brand Hugo, comprised of 3D characters that are designed to raise awareness around mental health. The drop, created in partnership with Singapore-based NFT collection Imaginary Ones, is the next step in a broader Web3 strategy for Hugo Boss, part of its rebranding earlier this year that was designed to update the label for a new customer base.
La Mode en Images expands to meet demand for physical fashion experiences
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. French fashion show production company La Mode en Images — known for its work with brands including Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga — is opening offices in New York and Dubai, as demand for physical experiences continues to surge as pandemic restrictions have lifted.
"It's Not Made To Be Good — It's Made To Be Cheap And Consistent": People Are Sharing Specific Things About "American Life" They Want Others To Know About
"I went to college with a guy from Germany, and this confused him quite a bit when he first got here."
Fashion is on track to miss climate targets as textile production grows
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The textiles industry is on track to miss its climate targets and exceed the 1.5 °C pathway laid out in the Paris Climate Agreement, according to the latest annual reports from global non-profit Textile Exchange, which paint a bleak picture of fashion’s response to the climate crisis. While change is happening, and material innovations are growing, the scale and speed of change is insufficient, the reports find.
Busan: ‘Avatar 2’ Producer Jon Landau Premieres 15-Minutes of Footage in Korea
Select attendees at the Busan International Film Festival on Thursday got a sneak peek at 2022’s most anticipated movie — James Cameron’s long-gestating mega-tentpole Avatar: The Way of Water. A 15-minute showreel of exclusive footage from the Avatar sequel was shown to a large Korean audience who had paid about $5 each (7,000 Korean won) to don 3-D glasses and attend the promo event (tickets sold out almost immediately after they went on sale ahead of the festival). Avatar: The Way of Water‘s lead producer, Jon Landau, was on hand at the event to introduce the footage and discuss some of...
Can browser plug-ins push consumers to shop more sustainably?
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Many people want to shop sustainably, but lack of time, money and/or knowledge stops intent from turning into action. A new wave of fashion tech startups are hoping to change that. The Beagle Button, Miigle+ and...
UK threatened with second credit rating downgrade; Kwarteng to hold mortgage crisis talks – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as ratings agency Fitch lowers outlook on UK debt to “negative” from “stable”
