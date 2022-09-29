Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Cesar Gonzalez, a California native whose parents immigrated from Guatemala, never dreamed that he would one day manage an 84 Lumber store, let alone serve as a role model for countless young Hispanic men and women in his community. Yet today, Gonzalez is the general manager of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida 84 Lumber store, a location with a 40-year history with several loyal customers who have done business there from the very beginning. Gonzalez, who has managed the store for five years, has played an integral role in not only supporting the success of the store, but also connecting with its Hispanic clientele.

