Lauderhill, FL

84 Lumber manager embraces roots to help build his future

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Cesar Gonzalez, a California native whose parents immigrated from Guatemala, never dreamed that he would one day manage an 84 Lumber store, let alone serve as a role model for countless young Hispanic men and women in his community. Yet today, Gonzalez is the general manager of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida 84 Lumber store, a location with a 40-year history with several loyal customers who have done business there from the very beginning. Gonzalez, who has managed the store for five years, has played an integral role in not only supporting the success of the store, but also connecting with its Hispanic clientele.
MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!

MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
This Week in South Florida: Michael Udine

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Even before Hurricane Ian demolished southwest Florida communities, it did some damage on the east coast. Two tornados touched down in Pembroke Pines and Hollywood Tuesday night, flipping aircrafts at North Perry Airport, uprooting trees and damaging homes. Many in Broward County are still cleaning...
Rita Marley to Receive Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Miami

SOUTH FLORIDA – Alferita ‘Rita’ Marley, OD, OJ, LITT, will receive the Jamaica Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Consul General Oliver Mair will present the prestigious honour at the premier performance of the National Dance Theatre Company at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay, Florida.
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair

When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
Rare condition can come on suddenly

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Imagine waking up one day and being unable to do the simplest of tasks without struggling to breathe. It can be the result of a rare condition called diaphragm paralysis. Betty Mosely feels fortunate to have lived 86 years with relatively few health issues. “But...
Miami-Dade, Miami first responders rescue residents trapped by west coast flood waters

MIAMI - MIAMI - South Florida first responders assisting local, state, and National Guard members on the west coast have had a busy couple of days.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah, a member of the county's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, posted on Twitter that on Thursday they rescued 42 trapped residents on the barrier islands. "Fortunately, no serious injuries to report," he wrote. He said on Friday, they were back on the barrier islands to complete search and rescue operations at the remaining homes. On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian began to lift, the city of Miami Florida Task...
MIAMI, FL

