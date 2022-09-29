Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
lbmjournal.com
84 Lumber manager embraces roots to help build his future
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Cesar Gonzalez, a California native whose parents immigrated from Guatemala, never dreamed that he would one day manage an 84 Lumber store, let alone serve as a role model for countless young Hispanic men and women in his community. Yet today, Gonzalez is the general manager of the Fort Lauderdale, Florida 84 Lumber store, a location with a 40-year history with several loyal customers who have done business there from the very beginning. Gonzalez, who has managed the store for five years, has played an integral role in not only supporting the success of the store, but also connecting with its Hispanic clientele.
sflcn.com
Rita Marley Honored at National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica Performance in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Not long after her husband’s death in May, 1981, Rita Marley re-launched her solo career. Working mainly with the Fabulous Five Band, she scored a number of hit songs that proved she was more than Bob Marley’s wife. Some of those tracks were put...
miamirealtors.com
MIAMI Members Help Hurricane Ian Victims!
MIAMI REALTORS® is incredibly grateful that Hurricane Ian spared widespread damage to the Miami metro area; however, we are equally saddened by the unimaginable suffering of our fellow Floridians. Volunteers Needed to Clean – If you would like to volunteer with hurricane cleanup efforts for the west coast of...
Meet the Women of the Water Taxi
This crew knows firsthand that when it comes to Laudy living, even a tough day on the water is better than the best day stuck inside The post Meet the Women of the Water Taxi appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Michael Udine
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Even before Hurricane Ian demolished southwest Florida communities, it did some damage on the east coast. Two tornados touched down in Pembroke Pines and Hollywood Tuesday night, flipping aircrafts at North Perry Airport, uprooting trees and damaging homes. Many in Broward County are still cleaning...
WSVN-TV
At least 22 NICU babies from Florida’s west coast being evacuated to local hospitals
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen of the tiniest victims affected by Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic damage are being evacuated to South Florida hospitals to receive lifesaving medical care. Memorial Healthcare System has opened their doors to take in babies from neonatal intensive care units of some of the...
tamaractalk.com
Chabad of Tamarac Collects Items For Residents Affected by Hurricane Ian
Chabad Jewish Center of Tamarac is collecting supplies and donations for residents of the West Coast of Florida who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations will be collected on Sunday, October 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Chabad, located at 8100 N University Drive.
sflcn.com
Rita Marley to Receive Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Miami
SOUTH FLORIDA – Alferita ‘Rita’ Marley, OD, OJ, LITT, will receive the Jamaica Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Consul General Oliver Mair will present the prestigious honour at the premier performance of the National Dance Theatre Company at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay, Florida.
NBC Miami
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
upressonline.com
COLUMN: IVAS has a new pool — and it’s filled with soap, lint, and hair
When you pay to live on-campus at FAU, the water is free. And there’s no shortage of it. I know this well because since Friday, my second floor room in Innovation Village Apartments South floods at random. I assume it’s when someone above us uses their washing machine – because the water is filled with soap, lint, and hair. Don’t believe me? Watch it here.
Candidate Jenna Hague Discusses Issues Ahead of State House District 96 Election
While voters prepare to voice their choice for governor, house representative, and senator, one race close to home is getting a little more attention. The 96th district — formerly 97 –includes parts of Coral Springs, Tamarac, and Sunrise. The state legislature removed Plantation from the boundaries following redistricting.
Click10.com
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
Miami New Times
It's a Twister! Tornadoes in South Florida Are More Common Than You Might Think
The night before Hurricane Ian battered southwest Florida on September 28, the southeast side of the state was hit with an unexpected side effect of the catastrophic storm: tornadoes. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, two twisters spawned by Ian's outer bands tore through Broward County in parts of Pembroke Pines...
WSVN-TV
Dogs, cats brought to Broward Humane Society from Ian-ravaged west coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than three dozen cats and dogs from Florida’s west coast have arrived to South Florida in search of a forever home, days after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to the region. 7News cameras captured a dog and her puppies moments after they arrived...
cw34.com
PBC officials told there is no need to provide temporary lodging for hurricane victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: As of 7:30 pm. the county officials say there is no longer a need to provide temporary lodging to hurricane victims at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Earlier today, a plan was in the works to house those affected by Hurricane Ian at the fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected
Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
Kanpai Will Reopen in Boca Raton
The Japanese BBQ and sushi restaurant is planning to return with a soft opening in December and a Grand Opening in February
Click10.com
Rare condition can come on suddenly
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Imagine waking up one day and being unable to do the simplest of tasks without struggling to breathe. It can be the result of a rare condition called diaphragm paralysis. Betty Mosely feels fortunate to have lived 86 years with relatively few health issues. “But...
Miami-Dade, Miami first responders rescue residents trapped by west coast flood waters
MIAMI - MIAMI - South Florida first responders assisting local, state, and National Guard members on the west coast have had a busy couple of days.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah, a member of the county's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, posted on Twitter that on Thursday they rescued 42 trapped residents on the barrier islands. "Fortunately, no serious injuries to report," he wrote. He said on Friday, they were back on the barrier islands to complete search and rescue operations at the remaining homes. On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian began to lift, the city of Miami Florida Task...
