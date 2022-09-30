ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pursuit suspect crashes in South LA after opening fire on police

By Matthew Rodriguez
 5 days ago

Police shooting turns into brief pursuit that ends in a crash 00:51

A suspect wanted for shooting at police crashed in a South Los Angeles neighborhood after a brief pursuit.

The firefight happened at the intersection of 111th Place and Broadway a little after 9:30 p.m., when officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

"During the investigation, they encountered the suspect in an alley west of Broadway and south of 111th Street," LAPD said in a statement. "The suspect fired at the officers, who returned fire."

The suspect attempted to get away from the police but crashed about 1.6 miles away near 97th Street and Towne Avenue.

Police apprehended the suspect and wheeled him into the ambulance, where he was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They said that he was injured during the crash.

Following the pursuit, investigators located three firearms inside of the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect's identity has been withheld pending the ongoing nature of the investigation.

