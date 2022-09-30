ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge sides with Trump over special master she appointed at his request in Mar-a-Lago records case

By Peter Weber
 5 days ago

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday sided with former President Donald Trump , who appointed her to the bench in 2020, over the special master she selected to oversee Trump's privilege claims on some 11,000 documents the FBI took from his Mar-a-Lago club in August.

Last week, the special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, ordered Trump's team to affirm or challenge the FBI's inventory of items taken from Mar-a-Lago — effectively forcing them to admit the FBI took classified documents from Trump's residence or swear in court that, as Trump has claimed, the FBI planted evidence. In effect, Dearie was telling Trump's lawyer "to put up or shut up," Georgetown University law professor Julie O'Sullivan told The New York Times . Now they have to do neither.

Cannon's six-page order also gives Trump's team until sometime in November to sort through what it says are 200,000 pages of documents, rejecting Dearie's Oct. 21 deadline for flagging records purportedly subject to attorney-client or executive privilege. Dearie, who had planned to finish arbitrating any privilege disagreements before Thanksgiving, now has until Dec. 16, pushing Cannon's review of Dearie's arbitration into 2023 .

Trump had asked Cannon to appoint a special master nominated Dearie for the role, and "maybe from Trump's point of view, creating delay and chaos is always a plus, but this has the feel of a giant backfire," New York University legal scholar Peter Shane told the Times . First, the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled Cannon and removed the 100 or so classified documents from Dearie's review, handing them back to the Justice Department for its criminal investigation.

Since Dearie's review "is no longer delaying or diverting the criminal inquiry, it is not clear what benefits remain for Mr. Trump," Charlie Savage writes at the Times . Also, "a special master will cost a lot of money," and Cannon said Trump has to foot the entire bill, including "the full cost of a vendor who will scan all the materials, as well as support staff for Judge Dearie, like an assistant who bills $500 an hour." Cannon's latest order prevents the puncturing of Trump's legal defenses, Savage adds, but it still appears "the upsides to obtaining a special master are eroding and the disadvantages swelling."

National Archives says some Trump administration records are still missing

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has sent a letter to the House Oversight Committee claiming that they have still not received some records from the former Trump administration, potentially adding a new layer to the investigation as legal proceedings into the former president continue to heat up.  As required by the Presidential Records Act, these records should have all been turned over to the federal government upon the transfer of power to the Biden administration. However, NARA's letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, said that members of Trump's administration had kept "non-official electronic messaging accounts that...
FBI agent testifies about secret recording of Oath Keepers planning Jan. 6 riot

Federal prosecutors shared in court on Tuesday audio of an alleged Oath Keepers planning meeting, in which the right-wing militia discussed plans to "fight" at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, CNN reports. Five alleged group members, including leader Stewart Rhodes, are standing trial in a Washington, D.C. federal court after pleading not guilty to Jan. 6-related charges, including seditious conspiracy.  In their opening statements on Monday, prosecutors introduced snippets of communications they said proved the Oath Keepers plotted to interfere with the congressional certification of President Biden's win. FBI agent Michael Palian continued his testimony concerning the recordings on Tuesday.  Prosecutor Jeffrey...
5 scathing cartoons about Trump's spiraling legal woes

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Phil Hands | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Monte Wolverton | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency
Donald Trump
Ginni Thomas meets with Jan. 6 committee, reiterates 2020 fraudulent election claims

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarance Thomas, met with the House Jan. 6 committee behind closed doors for more than four hours on Thursday. The Jan. 6 panel had been trying to secure an interview with Thomas for months, and she is one of the final major witnesses to sit down with the panel before it concludes its investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob trying to stop the certification of President Biden's electoral victory.  The Jan. 6 committee wanted to ask Thomas about her conspiracy-laced text messages...
Republicans rally behind Herschel Walker after report he paid for abortion

As problems continued to brew Tuesday for Herschel Walker, the GOP's Senate candidate in Georgia, Republicans flocked to stand behind him following a controversy over an alleged abortion that he paid for.  While Walker has pushed a staunch pro-life, anti-abortion platform throughout his campaign, a new report published by The Daily Beast alleges that he once paid for the abortion of a woman he had gotten pregnant. The woman told The Daily Beast that Walker pressured her into getting an abortion following the 2009 pregnancy, and the outlet said the woman provided them with a copy of the receipt from the abortion clinic, as well...
What would actually happen if Putin hit Ukraine with tactical nukes?

Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the specter of a nuclear attack on Ukraine last week when he announced his intention to annex an area of eastern and southern Ukraine roughly the size of Portugal. Since then, Ukraine has continued pushing back Russian troops in those areas Moscow has now officially, if illegally, annexed. These humiliating setbacks in Putin's war, combined with a botched and unpopular military draft, have prompted broad discontent up and down Russian society and open sparring on state-controlled TV. The pressure building on Putin is raising concerns in the West that he may actually use a low-yield tactical...
Supreme Court to hear arguments over YouTube's liability in terrorist attack

The Supreme Court began its new term on Monday, and started by agreeing to take up a case examining the scope of immunity granted to tech companies related to user-posted content.  The case alleges that YouTube, and its parent company Google, is partially to blame for the death of an American woman during the 2015 ISIS terrorist attacks in Paris. Nohemi Gonzalez was one of 130 people killed during the attack, and the lawsuit brought by her family alleges that YouTube's algorithms "knowingly permitted ISIS to post on YouTube hundreds of radicalizing videos inciting violence," contributing to the 23-year-old's death, reports CNBC. Google has...
Are polls getting the midterms wrong?

Earlier this year, most political analysts expected Republicans to make big gains in the November midterm elections, as the party that doesn't hold the White House usually does. But the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, clearing GOP-led states to impose abortion bans, motivated Democrats, especially women, to push for huge turnout in favor of Democrats willing to fight for abortion rights. Falling gas prices helped, too, as did hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's examination of former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents. Suddenly, expectations of a "red...
The Supreme Court and the future of the internet

The Supreme Court is about to decide the future of the internet. The court this week agreed to hear a case involving Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields internet providers from lawsuits over material posted online by users. The law "helped enable the rise of huge social networks like Facebook and Twitter," reports The New York Times, by ensuring they couldn't get sued every time a user posted something false or inflammatory.  But Section 230 "has come under heavy scrutiny from the right and the left in recent years," NBC News reports, "with conservatives claiming that companies are inappropriately...
Biden appoints 1st diplomat dedicated to biodiversity

President Biden and the State Department have appointed Monica Medina as the country's first special envoy for biodiversity and water resources. Medina currently serves as the department's assistant secretary for oceans and international environmental and scientific affairs and is the wife of White House chief of staff Ron Klain.  Creating the position is in line with the Biden administration's goal of protecting habitats in the U.S. and abroad, The Washington Post writes. Medina's appointment comes just before an international biodiversity conference that will take place in Montreal in December. The UN Convention on Biological Diversity, also known as COP-15, is a gathering aimed at creating international frameworks for conservation.  Some critics, like Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.), view this appointment as a misplacement of priorities. This is especially highlighted by other State Department positions that remain vacant, like an ambassador to Italy, reports the Daily Mail. The position is still vacant just as Italy has ushered in far-right leader Giorgia Meloni as prime minister. Climate change largely contributes to biodiversity loss. Warmer temperatures can increase disease as well as cause flooding that destroys ecosystems, the Post explains. Medina told the Post that biodiversity loss is "a crisis that we face that's interwoven with the climate crisis, but also independent and important on its own."
Brazil's election: A clash of presidents

On Sunday, Brazilians will head to the polls to vote for their president. The world has its eye on two candidates: incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Here's everything you need to know: Who are the candidates? While there are 11 candidates in the running, this election is likely a battle between Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula. It is predicted that 80 percent of Brazilian voters will vote for one of these candidates. Current president and incumbent candidate Bolsonaro has had a rather turbulent presidency thus far. Bolsonaro is a right-wing populist...
Russia announces illegal annexation of 4 Ukrainian territories

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced the illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The regions — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia — comprise approximately one-fifth of Ukraine, CNN reports. It will be the largest forced land annexation in Europe since 1945. Putin announced the annexation in St. George's Hall of the Kremlin palace, where he declared the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea a part of Russia in 2014. He claimed that the annexation aligned with the "will of millions of people"; however, ground reports suggest that many of the votes were forced — in some cases, at gunpoint, CNN writes. The U.S., Ukraine, and western partners have condemned the annexation, refusing...
United States brings home 7 detainees in prisoner swap with Venezuela

The White House announced that a group of seven Americans were released from captivity during a prisoner swap in Venezuela on Saturday, in what marked a rare exchange of political goodwill between the two countries.  In exchange for the release of the American detainees, the United States released a pair of nephews of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's wife. The two men had been held in the U.S. on narcotics charges and were released back into the custody of the Venezuelan government.  In a statement, President Biden said the seven Americans "will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their...
American vets captured in Ukraine detail what it was like being in Russian custody

Alex Drueke and Andy Tai Huynh are sharing details for the first time about what happened to them between their June 9 capture in Ukraine and their release from Russian custody in mid-September. Drueke, 40, and Huynh, 27, spoke with The Washington Post about the interrogations and physical and psychological abuse they went through. The military veterans — Drueke served in the U.S. Army, and Huynh in the U.S. Marines — met in Ukraine in April after joining the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. They later joined the Task Force Baguette military unit together, and were captured on a drone reconnaissance mission north of...
White House releases AI Bill of Rights to hold tech companies accountable

The White House on Tuesday issued a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights," a roadmap to holding technology companies accountable for internal biases that might threaten the civil rights of citizens in an increasingly digital world, The Associated Press reports. The framework is meant to align AI technology with "the values of democracy and equity," AP writes. The blueprint does not detail specific enforcement methods against companies that fail to follow its guidelines; instead, it's focused on five ways to ensure AI programs are being developed with built-in protections for users' civil liberties. In addressing the blueprint, White House officials reiterated Biden's...
The asylum seekers

Many migrants coming to the U.S. border are now legally applying for asylum, creating a backlog of 660,000 cases. Here's everything you need to know: What is asylum?  It is an immigration category for people who face threats in their home countries. The Refugee Act of 1980, which was based on United Nations protocols the U.S. had previously signed, officially authorized the admission to the U.S. of people fleeing "persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion." Since that legal definition of "persecution" was established, federal officials have...
Mark Hamill named ambassador to Ukraine fundraising project, slams 'evil empire' Russia

The Force is strong with Mark Hamill — and with Ukraine.  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named the Star Wars actor an ambassador to help raise funds for the country's "Army of Drones" project. The project is part of a program that "provides for the regular procurement of drones, their repair and prompt replacement, as well as a pilot training," the Ukrainian government says. Zelensky held a call with Hamill to discuss the ambassadorship appointment.  "The light will win over darkness," Zelensky said. "I believe in this, our people believe in this. Thank you for taking on this difficult mission of being the first...
