Wake Forest found more than a victory on Saturday afternoon at Florida State. It also found its potent running game that turns its offense from dangerous to downright lethal. When Saturday’s game started the Demon Deacons were ranked 104th in rushing, but racked up 171 yards on the ground in the 31-21 win over the 23rd-ranked Seminoles.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO