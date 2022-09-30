ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (two, seven, nine, nineteen, forty) (twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. 15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2. (fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000. Pick 3 Day. People are...
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in...
Wake Forest running game finds its legs in win over Florida State on Saturday

Wake Forest found more than a victory on Saturday afternoon at Florida State. It also found its potent running game that turns its offense from dangerous to downright lethal. When Saturday’s game started the Demon Deacons were ranked 104th in rushing, but racked up 171 yards on the ground in the 31-21 win over the 23rd-ranked Seminoles.
3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday. Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book "The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains instructions for making bombs...
