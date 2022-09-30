ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

2022-2030: Transformation or Stagnation? – Charles Hugh Smith

Some decades are easy and expansive, others are painful but necessary to lay the foundations for future progress. Many people reject the idea of historical cycles due to their imprecision. I understand the appeal of this objection, but it is nonetheless striking that transformative decades tend to manifest in cycles rather than evenly over time.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy