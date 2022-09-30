Read full article on original website
2022-2030: Transformation or Stagnation? – Charles Hugh Smith
Some decades are easy and expansive, others are painful but necessary to lay the foundations for future progress. Many people reject the idea of historical cycles due to their imprecision. I understand the appeal of this objection, but it is nonetheless striking that transformative decades tend to manifest in cycles rather than evenly over time.
Peace Group Urges US and China to Halt ‘Blatantly Provocative’ Military Maneuvers – Brett Wilkins
A group working for peaceful relations between the United States and China on Monday sent a letter to leaders of both countries imploring them to end or limit “dangerous and provocative military maneuvers” in the South China Sea and near Taiwan that could lead to all-out war. “With...
