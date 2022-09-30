Walton wins offensive showcase with field goal

DALLAS -- Walton's visit to North Paulding on Thursday promised to be an offensive shootout, and the teams did not disappoint.

Ultimately, it was the Raiders who emerged on top with a 51-49 victory in their final non-region game.

Alex Rupp’s 25-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining in the game clinched the win for Walton (4-1), giving it plenty of momentum going into its Region 5AAAAAAA opener at home against North Cobb next Friday.

Offense was the story of the night, with Walton and North Paulding (4-2) combining for 985 total yards -- 567 for the Raiders and 412 for the Wolfpack.

Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski contributed most of Walton’s offensive output, completing 22 of 29 passes for 409 yards and six touchdowns.

Three of Hecklinski’s receivers gained more than 100 yards. Hunter Teal caught seven passes for 141 yards and a touchdown, Wyatt Sonderman had seven receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and Cameran Loyd caught four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

Makari Bodiford led the way on the ground for Walton, gaining 155 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

North Paulding was led by quarterback Boone Anderson, who completed 15 of 26 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while adding one rushing score. Running back Jaylen Poe rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

Hecklinski’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Loyd with 8:21 remaining in the first quarter gave Walton a 7-0 lead, but Poe scored on a 2-yard run on the next series to tie the game at 7-all with 6:51 left. Bodiford then responded running 3 yards into the end zone to put the Raiders back ahead 14-7 with 4:15 to go.

North Paulding tied it up at 14-all on Anderson’s 16-yard keeper with 11:10 remaining in the first half, but Walton came right back in the next series with Hecklinski’s 60-yard scoring bomb to Loyd to help the Raiders take a 21-14 advantage at the 10:29 mark.

The Wolfpack evened the score at 21-all on Anderson’s 16-yard pass to Brayden Autenreith with 2:42 left in the first half, but Walton regained the lead on the next series on Hecklinski’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Sonderman to make it 28-21 with 1:12 to go.

North Paulding managed to cut its deficit at the end of the first half as Tyler Near kicked a 23-yard field goal with 27 seconds to go to make the score 28-24 at halftime.

The Wolfpack scored on the first possession of the second half as Anderson connected with Owen Dupree with 10:23 remaining in the third quarter to give them a 31-28 lead, but Walton stormed right back and scored on an 11-yard pass from Hecklinski to Loyd at the 8:31 mark to put the Raiders back on top 35-31.

A 25-yard field goal by Near helped North Paulding cut the Walton lead to 35-34 with 6:07 left in the first quarter, but the Raiders came back on the next possession with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Hecklinski to Deal with 4:25 to go to boost their advantage to 42-34.

North Paulding came right back on the next possession with Poe’s 24-yard scoring run and 2-point conversion pass from Anderson to Dube Enongene with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter to even the score at 42-all.

Walton responded on its next drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Hecklinski to Sonderman to give the Raiders a 48-42 lead with 11:56 remaining in the game, but North Paulding bounced back on the next possession with an 80-yard scoring run by Poe to put the Wolfpack back ahead 49-48 with 11:12 to go.

Walton had the final say at the end as Rupp booted his field goal to give the Raiders their margin of victory.

“We did not play the game we wanted to play tonight,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “Hats off to North Paulding. That’s a good team with a really good offense. I’m proud of how we finished the game. Not exactly proud of how we played throughout the whole game, but when it mattered the most, we were there and made plays.”