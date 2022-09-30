ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

texarkanafyi.com

TAPD Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Shooting on Bann Avenue

The Texarkana Arkansas Police report they are investigating a shooting incident in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue that occurred late Wednesday Afternoon. One man is hospitalized in stable condition. After interviewing a number of witnesses, police still do not have a suspect’s name at this time. Press Release:
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
IDABEL, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Two Columbia County men get 20-year sentences

Ten men were sentenced to do time at the Arkansas Department of Correction by 13th District Judge David Talley Jr. on September 15. Two men received 20-year sentences. Nathan Brady, who was charged with rape, received 20 years in ADC. Jama Scott was sentenced 20 years in the ADC for...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
swark.today

HCSO requests ASP investigation into inmate death

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division conduct an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Hempstead County Detention Center Friday. At approximately 4:15 pm Friday, detention officers were notified of an unresponsive inmate. Detention officers responded to the inmate’s location...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR

