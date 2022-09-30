BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at the 2022 MilSat Symposium. The symposium takes place October 13-14 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005009/en/ Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at 2022 MilSat Symposium (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)

