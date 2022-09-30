ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Topsfield Fair GM on 204th year of iconic North Shore event

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Jim O'Brien, general manager for the Topsfield Fair, talks about the annual event, and what visitors can expect this year. "This year we have a new scanning system at our gates, so our gates are going to be a little more efficient," O'Brien told WCVB. "We...
TOPSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Thousands lace up for 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Thousands of walkers returned to the Boston Marathon course Sunday morning for the 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk, the first time the event has been held in person for two years. "It's amazing, it's incredible," said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. "To be...
WELLESLEY, MA
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
MALDEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Needham, MA
Entertainment
City
Needham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ed Sheeran announces Gillette Stadium date in 2023 stadium tour

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music superstar Ed Sheeran is planning to bring the North American leg of his "Mathematics" tour to Massachusetts. The Grammy-winner will perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 1, alongside special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. This is Sheeran's first stadium tour since 2018 when...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television History#Local News#New England#Wcvb
WCVB

Boston police identify man shot, killed in Roxbury last week

A man who was shot and killed in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood last week has been identified. First responders were called to 625 Shawmut Ave. in the city's Roxbury neighborhood at about 6:05 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person shot. Responding officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New mural at Logan Airport honors Tuskegee Airman from Massachusetts

BOSTON — Travelers passing through Boston Logan International Airport will now see a mural honoring a local hero and his role in the historic Tuskegee Airmen unit. Brig. Gen. Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse Jr., a 95-year-old Roxbury native, is one of the last surviving members of the unit, which was the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WCVB

Massachusetts exoneree Sean Ellis speaks to Wrongful Conviction Day rally

BOSTON — Sean Ellis, the Massachusetts exoneree who spent more than two decades in prison for the killing of a Boston police officer before that conviction was overturned, spoke Sunday to a rally and march marking Wrongful Conviction Day. The group, organized by the New England Innocence Project, gathered...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

Two-alarm fire ravages Nashua, New Hampshire, strip mall

NASHUA, N.H. — A large fire ripped through a Nashua, New Hampshire strip mall Friday evening, the two-alarm blaze destroying the businesses inside. The Nashua Fire Department said the blaze is believed to have started around 7:30 p.m. inside the Lanna Asian Market at 495 Amherst St. in Nashua.
NASHUA, NH
WCVB

Woman, 77, recovering after violent robbery attempt in South End

BOSTON — A 77-year-old woman is recovering after being punched and pushed to the ground during a robbery attempt last month in Boston’s South End. The victim, who didn’t want her identity shared, said she was sitting in the Southwest Corridor Park in the Rose Garden with a friend when a person punched her, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a scalpel.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy