FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
WCVB
Find Shayna's buried treasure, admire the art of sgraffito, enjoy a show at the Latchis Theatre
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fun and games are not just for kids –a clay artist and writer couple hide treasures and create goofy events under the name of a pretend university. Also, go inside an art deco theater and hotel that has played an important role in the community for many decades.
WCVB
Topsfield Fair GM on 204th year of iconic North Shore event
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Jim O'Brien, general manager for the Topsfield Fair, talks about the annual event, and what visitors can expect this year. "This year we have a new scanning system at our gates, so our gates are going to be a little more efficient," O'Brien told WCVB. "We...
WCVB
Thousands lace up for 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Thousands of walkers returned to the Boston Marathon course Sunday morning for the 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk, the first time the event has been held in person for two years. "It's amazing, it's incredible," said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. "To be...
WCVB
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
WCVB
Ed Sheeran announces Gillette Stadium date in 2023 stadium tour
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music superstar Ed Sheeran is planning to bring the North American leg of his "Mathematics" tour to Massachusetts. The Grammy-winner will perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 1, alongside special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. This is Sheeran's first stadium tour since 2018 when...
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
WCVB
Explosive detection K-9 participates in annual animal blessing at Old North Church
BOSTON — Pet owners brought their furry friends to Boston's North End on Sunday for an annual Blessing of the Animals. This year's blessing included Oscar, an 8-year-old yellow Labrador who works as an Explosive Detection K9 for the National Park Service. The Annual Blessing of the Animals is...
WCVB
Boston police identify man shot, killed in Roxbury last week
A man who was shot and killed in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood last week has been identified. First responders were called to 625 Shawmut Ave. in the city's Roxbury neighborhood at about 6:05 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person shot. Responding officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston,...
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
WCVB
New mural at Logan Airport honors Tuskegee Airman from Massachusetts
BOSTON — Travelers passing through Boston Logan International Airport will now see a mural honoring a local hero and his role in the historic Tuskegee Airmen unit. Brig. Gen. Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse Jr., a 95-year-old Roxbury native, is one of the last surviving members of the unit, which was the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
WCVB
Kayaker's body recovered after extensive search at Chelmsford lake, police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — The body of a kayaker has been recovered after an extensive search Monday afternoon at a lake in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, police said. Chelmsford police and fire responded to Freeman Lake at about 12:22 p.m. after receiving witness reports of a kayaker in distress on the a lake.
WCVB
Massachusetts exoneree Sean Ellis speaks to Wrongful Conviction Day rally
BOSTON — Sean Ellis, the Massachusetts exoneree who spent more than two decades in prison for the killing of a Boston police officer before that conviction was overturned, spoke Sunday to a rally and march marking Wrongful Conviction Day. The group, organized by the New England Innocence Project, gathered...
WCVB
One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
WCVB
Two-alarm fire ravages Nashua, New Hampshire, strip mall
NASHUA, N.H. — A large fire ripped through a Nashua, New Hampshire strip mall Friday evening, the two-alarm blaze destroying the businesses inside. The Nashua Fire Department said the blaze is believed to have started around 7:30 p.m. inside the Lanna Asian Market at 495 Amherst St. in Nashua.
WCVB
Woman, 77, recovering after violent robbery attempt in South End
BOSTON — A 77-year-old woman is recovering after being punched and pushed to the ground during a robbery attempt last month in Boston’s South End. The victim, who didn’t want her identity shared, said she was sitting in the Southwest Corridor Park in the Rose Garden with a friend when a person punched her, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a scalpel.
WCVB
Salem, Massachusetts-based The Satanic Temple sues Indiana, Idaho over abortion bans
SALEM, Mass. — The Satanic Temple, a Salem-based religious group, recently filed federal lawsuits over abortion bans enforced inIndiana and Idaho after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade with the Dobbs Decision. In the lawsuits, the temple claims more than 1.5 million members worldwide, including at least...
WCVB
Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19
BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
WCVB
Boston health officials host COVID-19 vaccination clinic with $75 incentive
BOSTON — The Boston Public Health Commission hosted a COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic Saturday with an incentive: a $75 gift card for anyone under 18 who gets vaccinated or boosted and one caregiver that gets vaccinated or boosted with them. "It is what brought me out," one mother,...
WCVB
Trial to begin for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements could begin Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
