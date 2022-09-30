ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Sierra View Library to Close for Renovations starting October 10

Washoe County Library System is making planned renovations to the public spaces at the Sierra View Library, located at 4001 S. Virginia St. in the Reno Town Mall. The building will be closed to the public starting Monday, October 10, 2022, with an anticipated reopening planned for February 2023. The...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Election Day Preparations Underway in Washoe County

Election Day is now just a little over a month away from now. Officials are hard at work to help make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible. Right now, the registrar of voters is testing all the machines people will use if they choose to vote in person. “What...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Celebrating 50th Anniversary with Open House

Join Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) for an open house at the Fire District’s Headquarters for Fire Prevention Month and to honor 50 years of service to Washoe County. The public is invited to meet the dedicated career Truckee Meadows Firefighters & Paramedics, fire prevention inspectors, wildland firefighters, mechanics, and staff who protect and serve the county every day.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Gas Prices Continue to Spike in Reno

Gas prices have gone up more than 30 cents in the last week, according to AAA. The average price in Reno was reported at $5.79 on Monday. It was $5.44 this time last week and $5.08 just a month ago. So what's driving up prices to rise so fast, specifically...
RENO, NV
Kidnapping Suspect Wanted in Reno Arrested in Kansas City, Missouri

The U.S. Marshals Service says a kidnapping suspect wanted out of Reno was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. On October 3, 2022, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Division of Investigation, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) located and arrested Roger Eugene Hillygus. In...
RENO, NV
Police Release Body Cam Footage from August Officer Involved Shooting in Wadsworth

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released some redacted body camera footage from the officer involved shooting back in August 2022. No deputies were injured in the incident. Watch below. ----------------------------------------- The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office has released details on the identity of the suspect who was involved in...
WADSWORTH, NV
Man arrested for reckless driving, hits construction zone worker, police say

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested for driving at a high rate of speed in a construction zone and struck a worker while trying to flee. At approximately 2:00PM on September 29th, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the report of an incident involving a vehicle in a construction zone near 14070 Red Rock Road.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

