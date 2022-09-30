Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Badgers Fire Chryst, Leonhard Named Interim Head Coach
MADISON, WI (WSAU) – In a somewhat stunning move the Wisconsin Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst on Sunday. AD Chris McIntosh made the announcement on Sunday night. Chryst met with the team as defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was announced as interim head coach. Chryst is out after two...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Voting Debate Over Absentee Ballots Continues
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A pair of new lawsuits seek to re-allow election clerks to fix mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes. The lawsuits were both filed in Dane County last week after a Waukesha County judge ruled last month to disallow fixing information on envelopes. The first seeks to...
