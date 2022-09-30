ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Rep’s ‘ShakesFear’ returns Oct. 13

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre’s “ShakesFear at the Haunted Temple” returns Oct. 13-30 in the Studio Theatre for a scary immersive theatre experience. Learn more about showtimes and ticket information. Shows run every 15 minutes. “ShakesFear is Lincoln’s only haunted attraction, and Halloween is such a perfect time...
Rootbeer & Ice Cream Floats

Enjoy rootbeer and ice cream floats for Resident Appreciation Week. Thank you for living on campus at NEBRASKA!. Village 5:30-6:30 p.m., Smith 7 p.m., Harper 7 p.m., Schramm 2-3 p.m. Courtyards 7-9 p.m., Massengale 7-9 p.m., The Suites 7 p.m. until gone.
Students turn entrepreneurs at the Raikes School

Many students may learn about entrepreneurship and the business and computer science skills that often drive it, but they may not have the opportunity to become entrepreneurs in college. Students at the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska‒Lincoln do have this opportunity...
STI Testing with the Nebraska AIDS Project

Free, anonymous and confidential HIV testing with same-day results. All people 13 years or older are eligible to be tested. Anyone who is sexually active should be tested annually for HIV. ______________________. UPCOMING FREE TESTING DATES. ______________________. NOVEMBER 8, 2022. 3 to 5 p.m. Nebraska Union, Room 338. NOVEMBER 10,...
McLean selected as next dean of Agricultural Research Division

Derek McLean has been selected as the next dean of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Agricultural Research Division. McLean, who currently serves as a senior science adviser in the Office of AIDS Research at the National Institutes of Health, will begin the appointment Jan. 1. He will succeed Archie Clutter, who will retire at the end of the year.
Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies Traveling Exhibit

This 4-panel traveling exhibit shares historical snapshots of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation, highlighting debates over curriculum, attempts to downgrade the department to a program, and the mutual engagement between campus and community. The banners share archival materials such as newspaper clippings, department documents, and photos, chronicling events from the 1969 campus sit-in to the celebration of the “Omaha 54” student activists 52 years later. The history of the Department of Black Studies had been characterized by constant struggle for survival, but also by the enduring engagement and support of the Omaha Black community. Learn about the civil rights origins of the department, battles for legitimacy in the eyes of the university, the role of the Omaha chapter of the NAACP in the department’s survival, and much more.
Applications for Rural Fellowship program now open

Summer 2023 will mark the Rural Fellowship program’s 10th anniversary. The seven-week program, housed in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, places college students in Nebraska towns to help create and execute community-improvement projects. For both students and communities, the application window opened...
Huskers save $7.9M in textbook costs via campus programs

Programs at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln have saved students an estimated $7.9 million in textbook costs and replaced 130,405 textbooks with affordable content. The savings are part of multiple affordable textbook programs implemented in 2019 across the University of Nebraska system. Combined, the NU system programs have saved students more than $10 million.
Pride in the Workplace

3-4:15 p.m. - Casual panel discussions cover topics like navigating the job search, interviewing and career growth. 4:15 p.m. - Networking tips from a career coach. 4:30 p.m. - Networking reception between students and alumni. 5-6 p.m. - Cocktail reception for alumni, allies and friends ages 21+. Appetizers and refreshments...
Villanueva endeavors to make an impact, inspire others

Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Isabella Villanueva, a fisheries and wildlife major with minors in environmental science and water science from Lincoln, Nebraska. By getting involved in a range of campus organizations, Villanueva is stretching her strengths, building a network and ensuring she makes her mark on campus and the world.
Husker sophomore in recovery and helping others

Grace McCutcheon, sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, battled with addiction and gave way to some hard times her freshman year, but her recovery journey is not a sad story. “My professors told me to go to Big Red Resilience and Collegiate Recovery Community, and that’s what really changed the...
UNL GARDENS FIRST TUESDAYS WALKING TOURS

A beautiful way to learn. Contact: Emily Levine, (402) 472-6274, elevine2@unl.edu. We’ll be back in Maxwell Arboretum for our October and November tours. Meet at the Gazebo, one block east of the Dairy Store. Additional Public Info:. Tours are informal with questions and sharing of information. In essence, the...
African Poetry Book Fund + Prairie Schooner Book Fair

Join the African Poetry Book Fund and Prairie Schooner for a fall book fair on Wednesday, October 5 on UNL’s City Campus, featuring a book signing event by APBF chapbook authors Tryphena Yeboah and Rasaq Malik. From 10 am - 3:00 pm, come browse books published through the African...
Drop-in Flu Shot Clinic for Students

Current UNL students can get their free flu shot by attending a drop-in flu shot clinic at the University Health Center. - Completed 2021-22 Flu Vaccination Form: https://go.unl.edu/flu-form-2022. - Power of Attorney form (18-year-olds only; if a parent or legal guardian has already submitted this form, you do not need...
University to host , flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 10

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will host a vaccine clinic for COVID-19 and the flu on Oct. 10. The free clinic, which is open to students, faculty and staff, is offered through a partnership with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and University Health Center. It will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, Unity and Ubuntu rooms; and 3 to 4 p.m. in the Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room.
Dean Candidate Public Presentation -Karl Daubmann

Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
Meal Kit Monday

Available on select Mondays each month at the Rec & Wellness Center, the Meal Kit Monday packages include ingredients and a recipe card to prepare a full meal in less than an hour and serve up to four individuals. The $15 pre-packed kits make mealtime easier for students and members of the campus community.
Resident Appreciation Week Oct. 3-7

University Housing and Dining Services will celebrate students living on campus during Resident Appreciation Week Oct. 3-7. The week-long celebration features a line-up of activities to show appreciation and thank students for living on campus. MONDAY, OCT. 3. Selleck, Kauffman, Massengale, Love – Donuts & coffee in hall lobbies.
COI/COC Disclosure Review Training Session

Research Compliance Services is hosting two separate one (1) hour informational and Q&A sessions via zoom for UNL employees who review and approve annual COI/COC Disclosures (such as Department Chairs, Heads, Center Directors, Associate Deans and other administrative reviewers). These sessions will provide guidance on the review of disclosures including insight on what to look for and when to request revisions. Time will also be allotted to general questions. The two sessions will cover the same material, so you only need to sign up for one here.
implementing changes to Improve security of university community

Over the summer, Executive Memorandum 16 (EM 16) — the Policy for Responsible Use of University Computers and Information Systems — was signed by Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system, and went into effect. Over the next couple of years, Information Technology Services will be...
