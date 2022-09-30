Read full article on original website
African Poetry Book Fund + Prairie Schooner Book Fair
Join the African Poetry Book Fund and Prairie Schooner for a fall book fair on Wednesday, October 5 on UNL’s City Campus, featuring a book signing event by APBF chapbook authors Tryphena Yeboah and Rasaq Malik. From 10 am - 3:00 pm, come browse books published through the African...
Nebraska Rep’s ‘ShakesFear’ returns Oct. 13
The Nebraska Repertory Theatre’s “ShakesFear at the Haunted Temple” returns Oct. 13-30 in the Studio Theatre for a scary immersive theatre experience. Learn more about showtimes and ticket information. Shows run every 15 minutes. “ShakesFear is Lincoln’s only haunted attraction, and Halloween is such a perfect time...
Dean Candidate Public Presentation -Karl Daubmann
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
Grace Bauer, reading from “Unholy Heart: New and Selected Poems”
Poet Grace Bauer taught poetry in the UNL Creative Writing Program for 26 years, and she was one of the most influential mentors in the English Department. We will celebrate Grace on Oct 5, and she will read from her most recent book: “Unholy Heart: New and Selected Poems.”
Rootbeer & Ice Cream Floats
Enjoy rootbeer and ice cream floats for Resident Appreciation Week. Thank you for living on campus at NEBRASKA!. Village 5:30-6:30 p.m., Smith 7 p.m., Harper 7 p.m., Schramm 2-3 p.m. Courtyards 7-9 p.m., Massengale 7-9 p.m., The Suites 7 p.m. until gone.
Villanueva endeavors to make an impact, inspire others
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Isabella Villanueva, a fisheries and wildlife major with minors in environmental science and water science from Lincoln, Nebraska. By getting involved in a range of campus organizations, Villanueva is stretching her strengths, building a network and ensuring she makes her mark on campus and the world.
Students turn entrepreneurs at the Raikes School
Many students may learn about entrepreneurship and the business and computer science skills that often drive it, but they may not have the opportunity to become entrepreneurs in college. Students at the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska‒Lincoln do have this opportunity...
Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies Traveling Exhibit
This 4-panel traveling exhibit shares historical snapshots of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation, highlighting debates over curriculum, attempts to downgrade the department to a program, and the mutual engagement between campus and community. The banners share archival materials such as newspaper clippings, department documents, and photos, chronicling events from the 1969 campus sit-in to the celebration of the “Omaha 54” student activists 52 years later. The history of the Department of Black Studies had been characterized by constant struggle for survival, but also by the enduring engagement and support of the Omaha Black community. Learn about the civil rights origins of the department, battles for legitimacy in the eyes of the university, the role of the Omaha chapter of the NAACP in the department’s survival, and much more.
Uiterwaal using Catalyst award to marry augmented reality, quantum physics
Viewing the invisible. Shrinking to the subatomic level. Understanding the realm of the tiny, where the constants of everyday, intuitive, apple-falling physics yield to uncertainties, probabilities and paradoxes that sometimes break the brains of even those who study them — who study quantum mechanics. As one of the relatively...
BroadCAST Webinar w/Musician-Singer John Munson
John Munson is an American musician from Minneapolis, MN. He is a highly regarded bassist, vocalist, and record producer and achieved mainstream success with the power pop group Semisonic in the 1990s (#1 hit single “Closing Time,” 1998). Previously, Munson was a founding member of the psychedelic pop band Trip Shakespeare which featured his operatic vocals and fretless bass guitar playing. He has also performed and recorded with groups The Flops, The Twilight Hours, and with The New Standards, a trio giving jazz arrangements to pop standards.
STI Testing with the Nebraska AIDS Project
Free, anonymous and confidential HIV testing with same-day results. All people 13 years or older are eligible to be tested. Anyone who is sexually active should be tested annually for HIV. ______________________. UPCOMING FREE TESTING DATES. ______________________. NOVEMBER 8, 2022. 3 to 5 p.m. Nebraska Union, Room 338. NOVEMBER 10,...
McLean selected as next dean of Agricultural Research Division
Derek McLean has been selected as the next dean of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Agricultural Research Division. McLean, who currently serves as a senior science adviser in the Office of AIDS Research at the National Institutes of Health, will begin the appointment Jan. 1. He will succeed Archie Clutter, who will retire at the end of the year.
Partners sought to host events for international education month
Following a record-breaking celebration last year, Global Affairs invites all academic departments, offices and student organizations to host an event for International Education Week (IEW) in November. In line with the Forward Together global strategy, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln joins institutions around the world each November to highlight global education...
Symphony Orchestra performs Oct. 7
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Tyler White, professor of music and director of orchestras, presents “Danny Elfman and the Classical Tradition” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in Kimball Recital Hall. The performance includes the Nebraska premiere of Danny Elfman’s concerto for...
UNL GARDENS FIRST TUESDAYS WALKING TOURS
A beautiful way to learn. Contact: Emily Levine, (402) 472-6274, elevine2@unl.edu. We’ll be back in Maxwell Arboretum for our October and November tours. Meet at the Gazebo, one block east of the Dairy Store. Additional Public Info:. Tours are informal with questions and sharing of information. In essence, the...
Researchers expand reach of family-school intervention
A family-school intervention program that has seen success in Nebraska and surrounding states is expanding its reach. Susan Sheridan, director of the Nebraska Center for Research on Children, Youth, Families and Schools (CYFS), and Amanda Witte, CYFS research assistant professor, are working with University of Wisconsin researchers to bring the Teachers and Parents as Partners (TAPP) intervention to schools in their state, along with ongoing studies in the region.
COI/COC Disclosure Review Training Session
Research Compliance Services is hosting two separate one (1) hour informational and Q&A sessions via zoom for UNL employees who review and approve annual COI/COC Disclosures (such as Department Chairs, Heads, Center Directors, Associate Deans and other administrative reviewers). These sessions will provide guidance on the review of disclosures including insight on what to look for and when to request revisions. Time will also be allotted to general questions. The two sessions will cover the same material, so you only need to sign up for one here.
State of Diversity is Oct. 26
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host its fourth-annual State of Diversity from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Oct. 26, and registration is now open. This year’s event will be offered in a hybrid format. The in-person experience will be limited to 400 individuals...
U.S. Economic Development Administration Celebrating the Heartland Robotics Cluster
U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Deputy Assistant Secretary for Regional Affairs Craig Buerstatte will be in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Monday, October 3, 2022, to celebrate the Heartland Robotics Cluster, EDA’s American Rescue Plan Build Back Better Regional Challenge winning coalition led by Invest Nebraska Corporation. The coalition was recently...
Meal Kit Monday
Available on select Mondays each month at the Rec & Wellness Center, the Meal Kit Monday packages include ingredients and a recipe card to prepare a full meal in less than an hour and serve up to four individuals. The $15 pre-packed kits make mealtime easier for students and members of the campus community.
