FBI: Learn to Earn Over Lunch
Presented collaboratively by the Military & Veteran Success Center and Career Services, please join us on Wednesday, October 5 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Military & Veteran Success Center located at 16 Nebraska Union for a Learn to Earn Over Lunch sponsored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). We encourage you to share this information with military student veterans, service members and dependents.
COI/COC Disclosure General Training Session
Research Compliance Services is hosting two separate one (1) hour informational and Q&A sessions via zoom focused on UNL’s annual COI/COC Disclosure process. These training sessions will provide an overview of the COI/COC Disclosure submission process and will allow time for general questions. If you have never completed a COI/COC Disclosure before or have questions about the process, please sign up for one of these sessions. The two sessions will cover the same material, so you only need to sign up for one here.
Rootbeer & Ice Cream Floats
Enjoy rootbeer and ice cream floats for Resident Appreciation Week. Thank you for living on campus at NEBRASKA!. Village 5:30-6:30 p.m., Smith 7 p.m., Harper 7 p.m., Schramm 2-3 p.m. Courtyards 7-9 p.m., Massengale 7-9 p.m., The Suites 7 p.m. until gone.
STI Testing with the Nebraska AIDS Project
Free, anonymous and confidential HIV testing with same-day results. All people 13 years or older are eligible to be tested. Anyone who is sexually active should be tested annually for HIV. ______________________. UPCOMING FREE TESTING DATES. ______________________. NOVEMBER 8, 2022. 3 to 5 p.m. Nebraska Union, Room 338. NOVEMBER 10,...
African Poetry Book Fund + Prairie Schooner Book Fair
Join the African Poetry Book Fund and Prairie Schooner for a fall book fair on Wednesday, October 5 on UNL’s City Campus, featuring a book signing event by APBF chapbook authors Tryphena Yeboah and Rasaq Malik. From 10 am - 3:00 pm, come browse books published through the African...
Researchers expand reach of family-school intervention
A family-school intervention program that has seen success in Nebraska and surrounding states is expanding its reach. Susan Sheridan, director of the Nebraska Center for Research on Children, Youth, Families and Schools (CYFS), and Amanda Witte, CYFS research assistant professor, are working with University of Wisconsin researchers to bring the Teachers and Parents as Partners (TAPP) intervention to schools in their state, along with ongoing studies in the region.
CBC/RBC seminar - Dr. Don Ronning, UNMC College of Pharmacy
Directions: Beadle Center is located at 1901 Vine St. on UNL City campus. Redox homeostasis and stress responses due to environmental changes is a broad and rapidly expanding field. For pathogenic bacteria, such defenses play pivotal roles in protecting the pathogen through metabolic modification of the bacterium, reversible protein oxidation, neutralization of reactive oxygen or nitrogen species, modulation of host responses, and processing of xenobiotic compounds. The defense mechanisms employed by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium synonymous with the disease, must account for growth environment variation that includes extracellular survival prior to phagocytosis, growth inside a macrophage, division following macrophage escape, maintenance of long-term infection in a granuloma, and transition to reactivation. The described studies take a protein structure-based look at both Mycothiol utilization and Ergothioneine production to enhance the understanding of some of these defenses and afford the development of compounds that may modulate or inhibit these responses as a basis for enhancing drug current therapies.
Nebraska Rep’s ‘ShakesFear’ returns Oct. 13
The Nebraska Repertory Theatre’s “ShakesFear at the Haunted Temple” returns Oct. 13-30 in the Studio Theatre for a scary immersive theatre experience. Learn more about showtimes and ticket information. Shows run every 15 minutes. “ShakesFear is Lincoln’s only haunted attraction, and Halloween is such a perfect time...
McLean selected as next dean of Agricultural Research Division
Derek McLean has been selected as the next dean of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Agricultural Research Division. McLean, who currently serves as a senior science adviser in the Office of AIDS Research at the National Institutes of Health, will begin the appointment Jan. 1. He will succeed Archie Clutter, who will retire at the end of the year.
From the Archives: Historic columns
In the Sept. 28 State of Our University address, Chancellor Ronnie Green announced a new placement for iconic columns that previously stood at the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium. Made of granite cut from a quarry in Colorado, the 28 columns originally stood at the front of Omaha’s Chicago, Burlington...
Dean Candidate Public Presentation -Karl Daubmann
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
CAS Inquire
Additional Info: https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1aHwKxNEQF2HBI3gTMhT3g. Elizabeth Theiss-Morse’s talk will address respect as a cardinal virtue of democratic citizenship. While most Americans say they believe in civic respect, they do not practice this respect. Giving people civic respect means engaging with the other side’s ideas, rather than simply assuming political opponents are ignorant or stereotyping them based on their vote. At its core, civic respect is about accepting pluralism.
State of Diversity is Oct. 26
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host its fourth-annual State of Diversity from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Oct. 26, and registration is now open. This year’s event will be offered in a hybrid format. The in-person experience will be limited to 400 individuals...
Partners sought to host events for international education month
Following a record-breaking celebration last year, Global Affairs invites all academic departments, offices and student organizations to host an event for International Education Week (IEW) in November. In line with the Forward Together global strategy, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln joins institutions around the world each November to highlight global education...
Nonprofit Financial Management Executive Certificate Program
The Nebraska Center for Executive and Professional Development launches the new Nonprofit Management Institute this fall. Serving Nebraskan nonprofit professionals, the institute offers three executive certificate programs in management, finance and fundraising to help nonprofit leaders refine the skills they need to make a larger and lasting impact on the communities they serve.
Huskers save $7.9M in textbook costs via campus programs
Programs at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln have saved students an estimated $7.9 million in textbook costs and replaced 130,405 textbooks with affordable content. The savings are part of multiple affordable textbook programs implemented in 2019 across the University of Nebraska system. Combined, the NU system programs have saved students more than $10 million.
Uiterwaal using Catalyst award to marry augmented reality, quantum physics
Viewing the invisible. Shrinking to the subatomic level. Understanding the realm of the tiny, where the constants of everyday, intuitive, apple-falling physics yield to uncertainties, probabilities and paradoxes that sometimes break the brains of even those who study them — who study quantum mechanics. As one of the relatively...
Villanueva endeavors to make an impact, inspire others
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Isabella Villanueva, a fisheries and wildlife major with minors in environmental science and water science from Lincoln, Nebraska. By getting involved in a range of campus organizations, Villanueva is stretching her strengths, building a network and ensuring she makes her mark on campus and the world.
University to host , flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 10
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will host a vaccine clinic for COVID-19 and the flu on Oct. 10. The free clinic, which is open to students, faculty and staff, is offered through a partnership with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and University Health Center. It will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, Unity and Ubuntu rooms; and 3 to 4 p.m. in the Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room.
Students turn entrepreneurs at the Raikes School
Many students may learn about entrepreneurship and the business and computer science skills that often drive it, but they may not have the opportunity to become entrepreneurs in college. Students at the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska‒Lincoln do have this opportunity...
