Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
unl.edu
Meal Kit Monday
Available on select Mondays each month at the Rec & Wellness Center, the Meal Kit Monday packages include ingredients and a recipe card to prepare a full meal in less than an hour and serve up to four individuals. The $15 pre-packed kits make mealtime easier for students and members of the campus community.
unl.edu
Rootbeer & Ice Cream Floats
Enjoy rootbeer and ice cream floats for Resident Appreciation Week. Thank you for living on campus at NEBRASKA!. Village 5:30-6:30 p.m., Smith 7 p.m., Harper 7 p.m., Schramm 2-3 p.m. Courtyards 7-9 p.m., Massengale 7-9 p.m., The Suites 7 p.m. until gone.
unl.edu
Resident Appreciation Week Oct. 3-7
University Housing and Dining Services will celebrate students living on campus during Resident Appreciation Week Oct. 3-7. The week-long celebration features a line-up of activities to show appreciation and thank students for living on campus. MONDAY, OCT. 3. Selleck, Kauffman, Massengale, Love – Donuts & coffee in hall lobbies.
unl.edu
Students turn entrepreneurs at the Raikes School
Many students may learn about entrepreneurship and the business and computer science skills that often drive it, but they may not have the opportunity to become entrepreneurs in college. Students at the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management at the University of Nebraska‒Lincoln do have this opportunity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unl.edu
UNL GARDENS FIRST TUESDAYS WALKING TOURS
A beautiful way to learn. Contact: Emily Levine, (402) 472-6274, elevine2@unl.edu. We’ll be back in Maxwell Arboretum for our October and November tours. Meet at the Gazebo, one block east of the Dairy Store. Additional Public Info:. Tours are informal with questions and sharing of information. In essence, the...
unl.edu
Villanueva endeavors to make an impact, inspire others
Editor’s Note — This is part of a weekly student conversation series highlighted as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Medium page. The series will feature students who are making impacts on campus and beyond. This week, hear from Isabella Villanueva, a fisheries and wildlife major with minors in environmental science and water science from Lincoln, Nebraska. By getting involved in a range of campus organizations, Villanueva is stretching her strengths, building a network and ensuring she makes her mark on campus and the world.
unl.edu
African Poetry Book Fund + Prairie Schooner Book Fair
Join the African Poetry Book Fund and Prairie Schooner for a fall book fair on Wednesday, October 5 on UNL’s City Campus, featuring a book signing event by APBF chapbook authors Tryphena Yeboah and Rasaq Malik. From 10 am - 3:00 pm, come browse books published through the African...
unl.edu
Grace Bauer, reading from “Unholy Heart: New and Selected Poems”
Poet Grace Bauer taught poetry in the UNL Creative Writing Program for 26 years, and she was one of the most influential mentors in the English Department. We will celebrate Grace on Oct 5, and she will read from her most recent book: “Unholy Heart: New and Selected Poems.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
unl.edu
STI Testing with the Nebraska AIDS Project
Free, anonymous and confidential HIV testing with same-day results. All people 13 years or older are eligible to be tested. Anyone who is sexually active should be tested annually for HIV. ______________________. UPCOMING FREE TESTING DATES. ______________________. NOVEMBER 8, 2022. 3 to 5 p.m. Nebraska Union, Room 338. NOVEMBER 10,...
unl.edu
CBC/RBC seminar - Dr. Don Ronning, UNMC College of Pharmacy
Directions: Beadle Center is located at 1901 Vine St. on UNL City campus. Redox homeostasis and stress responses due to environmental changes is a broad and rapidly expanding field. For pathogenic bacteria, such defenses play pivotal roles in protecting the pathogen through metabolic modification of the bacterium, reversible protein oxidation, neutralization of reactive oxygen or nitrogen species, modulation of host responses, and processing of xenobiotic compounds. The defense mechanisms employed by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium synonymous with the disease, must account for growth environment variation that includes extracellular survival prior to phagocytosis, growth inside a macrophage, division following macrophage escape, maintenance of long-term infection in a granuloma, and transition to reactivation. The described studies take a protein structure-based look at both Mycothiol utilization and Ergothioneine production to enhance the understanding of some of these defenses and afford the development of compounds that may modulate or inhibit these responses as a basis for enhancing drug current therapies.
unl.edu
Huskers save $7.9M in textbook costs via campus programs
Programs at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln have saved students an estimated $7.9 million in textbook costs and replaced 130,405 textbooks with affordable content. The savings are part of multiple affordable textbook programs implemented in 2019 across the University of Nebraska system. Combined, the NU system programs have saved students more than $10 million.
unl.edu
University to host , flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 10
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will host a vaccine clinic for COVID-19 and the flu on Oct. 10. The free clinic, which is open to students, faculty and staff, is offered through a partnership with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and University Health Center. It will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, Unity and Ubuntu rooms; and 3 to 4 p.m. in the Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
unl.edu
COI/COC Disclosure General Training Session
Research Compliance Services is hosting two separate one (1) hour informational and Q&A sessions via zoom focused on UNL’s annual COI/COC Disclosure process. These training sessions will provide an overview of the COI/COC Disclosure submission process and will allow time for general questions. If you have never completed a COI/COC Disclosure before or have questions about the process, please sign up for one of these sessions. The two sessions will cover the same material, so you only need to sign up for one here.
unl.edu
Pride in the Workplace
3-4:15 p.m. - Casual panel discussions cover topics like navigating the job search, interviewing and career growth. 4:15 p.m. - Networking tips from a career coach. 4:30 p.m. - Networking reception between students and alumni. 5-6 p.m. - Cocktail reception for alumni, allies and friends ages 21+. Appetizers and refreshments...
unl.edu
Dean Candidate Public Presentation -Karl Daubmann
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
unl.edu
Partners sought to host events for international education month
Following a record-breaking celebration last year, Global Affairs invites all academic departments, offices and student organizations to host an event for International Education Week (IEW) in November. In line with the Forward Together global strategy, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln joins institutions around the world each November to highlight global education...
unl.edu
implementing changes to Improve security of university community
Over the summer, Executive Memorandum 16 (EM 16) — the Policy for Responsible Use of University Computers and Information Systems — was signed by Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska system, and went into effect. Over the next couple of years, Information Technology Services will be...
unl.edu
McLean selected as next dean of Agricultural Research Division
Derek McLean has been selected as the next dean of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Agricultural Research Division. McLean, who currently serves as a senior science adviser in the Office of AIDS Research at the National Institutes of Health, will begin the appointment Jan. 1. He will succeed Archie Clutter, who will retire at the end of the year.
unl.edu
Husker sophomore in recovery and helping others
Grace McCutcheon, sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, battled with addiction and gave way to some hard times her freshman year, but her recovery journey is not a sad story. “My professors told me to go to Big Red Resilience and Collegiate Recovery Community, and that’s what really changed the...
unl.edu
Nonprofit Financial Management Executive Certificate Program
The Nebraska Center for Executive and Professional Development launches the new Nonprofit Management Institute this fall. Serving Nebraskan nonprofit professionals, the institute offers three executive certificate programs in management, finance and fundraising to help nonprofit leaders refine the skills they need to make a larger and lasting impact on the communities they serve.
Comments / 0