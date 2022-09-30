Effective: 2022-10-05 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Major Flood Stage and very near to the previous Record Flood Stage of 6.1 ft. Levels are expected to surpass the flood of record by Thursday, maintaining a climb through early next week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 6.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.5 feet early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.1 Wed 8 pm 6.2 6.3 6.4 6.4 6.5

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO