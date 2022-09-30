Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Flood Advisory issued for Curry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Curry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New Mexico, including the following counties, Curry and Roosevelt. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clovis, Texico and Pleasant Hill. - This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 391 and 397. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 752 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Kanab, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 42 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 06:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, and significant erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Water will likely go across the road to Point Barrow and other low lying roads along the coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 3 to 4 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Imperial County through 415 PM PDT At 323 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24 miles northeast of Brawley, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glamis. This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 34 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for North Itasca, South Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: North Itasca; South Itasca A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Itasca County through 715 PM CDT At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Inger, or 24 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Itasca County, including the following locations... Jessie Lake, North Star Lake, Bowstring Lake, Talmoon, Bass Lake, Wabana Lake, Spider Lake and Bowstring. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 13:11:00 Expires: 2022-10-06 14:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guam FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN GUAM At 111 PM ChST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across southeast Guam. Radar-based rain estimates suggest between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the vicinity of Inarajan. Showers from Yona to Mangilao have dissipated. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in the Inarajan area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Inarajan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains, Salt Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Salt Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Otero and north central Hudspeth Counties through 330 PM MDT At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Cornudas, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cornudas Mountains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 16:09:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Imperial THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 12:03:00 Expires: 2022-10-06 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. If thunder is heard or lightning is seen, go indoors and stay there until thunderstorms have dissipated. When no indoors location can be accessed, get inside a vehicle and avoid touching any metal parts. Target Area: Guam HIGH LIGHTNING RISK UNTIL 5 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Occasional cloud to ground lightning. * WHERE...Beaches along the north, east and south coast of Guam. * WHEN...Until 5 PM ChST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Lightning strikes can cause serious injuries with life- long health issues, and can be fatal. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Island convection will produce thunderstorms through the afternoon that are expected to produce occasional lightning. Lightning could become frequent at times.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding, especially during times of high tide. * WHERE...Lower Keys. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 18:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cochise County through 715 PM MST At 628 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Willcox, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central Cochise County. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 326 and 337. Route 191 near mile marker 66. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 14:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 315 PM MST At 208 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wickenburg, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City and Morristown. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 106 and 132. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima and western Cochise Counties through 815 PM MST At 725 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Saguaro National Park East, or 15 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vail, Saguaro National Park East and Mescal. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 282 and 299. Route 83 between mile markers 54 and 58. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to remain high as rainfall moves downstream through the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Major Flood Stage and very near to the previous Record Flood Stage of 6.1 ft. Levels are expected to surpass the flood of record by Thursday, maintaining a climb through early next week. Interests along the river should expect major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 6.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.5 feet early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.1 Wed 8 pm 6.2 6.3 6.4 6.4 6.5
