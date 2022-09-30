Read full article on original website
BYU vs. Notre Dame: How to watch Week 6 matchup
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just started to get on a roll with two wins in row, but the early bye week came along, and now we’re desperately waiting to see what will happen against the BYU Cougars in the 2022 Shamrock Series. The Fightin’ Mormons are currently ranked #16 in the nation, but their overall performance this year hasn’t been all that impressive.
Notre Dame Football: NCAA denies an Irish targeting appeal and grants one to BYU
On Monday, Marcus Freeman talked about J.D. Bertrand’s appeal to the NCAA concerning a targeting appeal from the North Carolina game. Bertrand missed the first half against the Tar Heels due to a targeting penalty in the second half against Cal that negated an interception by TaRiq Bracy. Bertrand didn’t take long to draw the flag in the second half against UNC, and after a review, the refs tossed him.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS BYU Cougars: Shamrock Series Weather Report
It’s Shamrock Series time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and their heading out to Las Vegas to take on the BYU Cougars inside Allegiant Stadium. With this being an indoor stadium, the weather will have even less impact than a sunny 60-degree calm day in South Bend — but let’s talk about it for just a minute anyways.
Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman wants to reduce distractions for Shamrock Series game against BYU in Las Vegas
On Monday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman held court for his weekly press conference. The Irish travel to Las Vegas this week to take on the BYU Cougars in a Shamrock Series matchup. Due to the nature of Vegas, Freeman was asked about the distractions this week, and how the team will operate for the trip.
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS BYU
This bye week was great but also kind of scary. I went into the week still way too high off of Notre Dame’s win against UNC. Writing data reviews for this year’s team through the first three weeks of play wasn’t always the most fun and a lot of the energy got spent grasping for nuggets of hope.
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — BYU Cougars Week
Oh man, my stomach is NOT agreeing with me after all those cheeseburgers I scarfed down during the Bye week. Really wish I didn’t have to sit on a video call right now and pretend I’m feeling fine and dandy. I feel like it would be nice to...
