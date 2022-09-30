Read full article on original website
Related
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Prep football playoffs set
The Alaska high school football playoffs are set. And once again Kodiak will be watching from afar.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Kodiak XC boys, girls qualify for state meet
Kodiak cross country is sending two teams to the state meet for a second straight season. Kodiak’s boys and girls solidified their spots at this weekend’s state championship meet by placing in the top three at Saturday’s Region III Championships in Soldotna. With six runners in the...
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Coast Guard Aircrew Medevacs Man From Vessel South of Kodiak, Alaska
A Coast Guard aircrew medically evacuated a crewmember from the vessel Palona, approximately 450 miles south of Kodiak, Alaska, on Oct. 4, 2022. An Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 11:00 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to Kodiak, where they conducted a wing-to-wing transfer with a LifeMed crew.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew medevac man 450 nm offshore Kodiak, Alaska
A Coast Guard aircrew medevac a crewmember from the vessel Palona, approximately 450 miles south of Kodiak, Alaska, on Oct. 4, 2022. A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 11:00 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to Kodiak, where they conducted a wing-to-wing transfer with a LifeMed Alaska crew.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Murkowski focuses on the absent candidate at fisheries debate
From the outset of the U.S. Senate fisheries debate Tuesday night in Kodiak, Sen. Lisa Murkowski was taking aim at an opponent who chose not to be in the auditorium. She was taking aim at challenger Kelly Tshibaka, the Trump-endorsed Republican who garnered 38.58% of the vote in Alaska’s open primary.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Gara, Walker set different tones at Fisheries Debate
Gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker highlighted different issues during Monday night’s fisheries debate in Kodiak, while also taking aim at Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who chose not to attend the event. Gara took the hour-long fisheries debate opportunity, hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and broadcast live...
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Borough Assembly likely to get new faces; Whiddon retains City Council seat
In Tuesday's City of Kodiak election, incumbent Council Member John Whiddon held off strong bids from two challengers to win another three-year term. In the Borough's election, one Borough Assembly incumbent’s seat is in peril and another is holding a slim lead with village and mail-in votes still to be counted.
Comments / 0