ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esuDK_0iGEB6pP00

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder.

ALSO ON WJBF: Woman arrested after accusations of neglect, depriving disabled adult of healthcare

According to investigators, Kameron Tucker , 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive in Hephzibah, and Kentevios Wageman , 17, of 3400 block of Bullock Avenue, were shot at least once at the apartment on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Suspect convicted in rape of August mom with kids nearby

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury convicted an accused serial rapist of sneaking in through a window and raping a mom in her home while her kids were nearby. Darrell Oliver was found guilty last week of the attack and sentenced to two consecutive life sentence plus 20 years on charges of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury and burglary in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office responds to reported armed robbery at Evans McDonald's

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A McDonald's employee tells FOX54 that someone called the restaurant and said they were going to rob the store. Deputies arrived on the scene and reportedly said they believe it was a prank call. ----------- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported...
EVANS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Hephzibah, GA
Hephzibah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Tucker, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Catalytic converter thefts rising again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There is a rise in catalytic converter thefts nationally and locally. It’s a crime not new to the CSRA, but returning and a Columbia County church is among the latest to be hit. We reported about this same issue in 2020. All you need to do is crank your car up […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Homicides#Violent Crime#Massoit Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WRDW-TV

56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, one of the latest victims of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku, was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Traffic flowing after crash results in overturned vehicle, lanes blocked

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A crash on Washington Road in Evans is slowing traffic. According to Columbia County dispatch, a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Steeple Chase Way has one lane blocked in both directions. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is moving slow in the area. Motorists may want to […]
EVANS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Domestic Violence Awareness: The impact to children who witness the violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Every October one of the topics on so many people’s minds is domestic violence, since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. That often has us thinking about the victims, the survivors, legislation, and resources to help. There is another group, though, that isn’t often talked about, and that’s kids. So this […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA. Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA. Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was...
DENMARK, SC
WRDW-TV

17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store is now in jail – but he didn’t go there easily. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the arrest of the boyfriend of an Aiken County woman who’s been missing for 40 days. Tony Berry was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn at 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. He was found based on information that...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy