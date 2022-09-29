RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder.

According to investigators, Kameron Tucker , 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive in Hephzibah, and Kentevios Wageman , 17, of 3400 block of Bullock Avenue, were shot at least once at the apartment on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.