Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anniston Ranks No. 2 in Statewide Poll
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs’ open date this week will be a little more enjoyable as they can celebrate their highest in-season ranking in nearly 30 years. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide football poll following last week’s dominating 32-7 victory over then-No. 2 Handley to claim the presumptive Region 4 championship.
Week 7 high school football schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 7 of the high school football season begins Thursday as we get closer to the end of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 3A region as Gordo (6-1) hosts Fayette County (6-0). In 7A, the Hoover Buccaneers (6-1) will host the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats […]
Former Mountain Brook football coach Don Creasy dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn OL Brandon Council confident ahead of Georgia matchup
Auburn faces perhaps its most daunting task this weekend, heading to No. 2 Georgia for another chapter of The Deep South’s oldest rivalry. The circumstances are dire in more ways than one. Sure, Bryan Harsin’s seat is hot, but Georgia is also coming off back-to-back close shaves against Kent State and Missouri and will surely be looking for flex muscle. Recent history also doesn’t bode well for the Tigers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn QB updates: Harsin confirms Calzada surgery, Trey Lindsey on scholarship
Bryan Harsin announced the loss of a key figure in Eku Leota on Monday, but he also confirmed previous reports about another player’s season. Texas A&M transfer and quarterback Zach Calzada will be undergoing shoulder surgery Wednesday, ending his 2022 season. That news was first reported on Sept. 22...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn seeks Associate Athletic Director of NIL, retains firm for search
As Auburn continues its search for a new athletics director, the school is also hiring an administrator meant to oversee NIL operations — and has hired a firm for the search. TurnkeyZRG, a professional sports and entertainment search firm, is accepting applications on behalf of Auburn for an Associate...
Opelika-Auburn News
Ashford’s LSU performance something to ‘build on moving forward’
The role of Robby Ashford in Auburn’s offense continued its metamorphosis Saturday. The dual-threat quarterback who sparked the Auburn ground game as part of a two-quarterback system through the first three weeks this season continued to go back to his legs in his first-ever start against Missouri last week. But against LSU, Auburn and Ashford took to the air.
floridagators.com
Florida-LSU Set for 7 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers will meet Oct. 15 with a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN for Tom Petty Day at The Swamp, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Florida last hosted LSU in 2020 and lost to the Tigers 37-34. The Gators own the all-time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Bryan Harsin compares Stetson Bennett to former pupil
Auburn will head into arguably its toughest test of the year this weekend against defending national champion Georgia. On Monday, head coach Bryan Harsin previewed the Dawgs. He was also asked about their starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, someone who is “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” which was stated in a preface to the question.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
Opelika-Auburn News
'There's absolutely no losers': But Food Bank of East Alabama still wants to defend its Beat 'Bama Food Drive title
The Food Bank of East Alabama has kicked off its annual Beat ‘Bama Food Drive, which will run until Nov. 17. Martha Henk, the food bank’s executive director, said its supplies are depleted and many food banks across the country are also seeing empty shelves. “All food banks...
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
‘The superintendent is not king’: Judge will allow lawsuit by Chilton County school employees to move forward
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit against the Chilton County Schools superintendent can move forward.
wvtm13.com
One killed, several injured in crash that shut down I-59 in Springville for hours
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — UPDATE: 6:25pm: The Springville Fire Chief told WVTM 13 News that one person was killed and five other people were injured in a total of two wrecks in that general area of Interstate 59. The first wreck about 4:00 a.m. left a person from Tennessee deceased, and injured two others. The fire chief said the second wreck happened in the line of backed up traffic, when a tanker truck crashed into several vehicles. Three people were hurt and taken to a hospital.
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
Opelika-Auburn News
Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident
A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Accident shuts down all lanes on I-59 in St. Clair County, expect major delays
Those lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, so drivers should expect major delays.
Auburn man dies in early morning crash along Lee Rd. 54
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man has died in an early morning single vehicle crash. Just after midnight, Sunday, October 2, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office 911 received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 Block of Lee Rd 54. Emergency crews responded and the sole occupant was transported to East […]
Comments / 1