Record heat, squash bugs and inflation put a squeeze on local pumpkin patches
UTAH (ABC4) – Scarecrows are up and pumpkins are perfectly placed at pumpkin patches across the state. However, with inflation pushing prices higher, having some holiday fun could become costly. In Weber County, one family farm is doing all it can to make sure families can find their perfect pumpkin at a reasonable price. From star […]
ksl.com
Salt Lake City blasts yet another heat record. Are the readings accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — The five hottest September days in Salt Lake City's record were all set this year, so it isn't a surprise that last month shattered the record for the warmest September on record. Salt Lake City ended September with an average temperature of 75.1 degrees Fahrenheit,...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returns after two-year hiatus
The Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returned to Salt Lake City's historic Albert Fisher Mansion after a two-year hiatus brought about by the 2020 earthquake.
sandyjournal.com
Historic Sandy neighborhood sees horses on the streets again
Horses proudly trotted historic Main Street in Sandy on Sept. 10. The horse parade was a tradition brought back by Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, an avid equestrian. A classic car show, food trucks and live music at the Main Street Park all followed the parade as part of the Heritage Festival.
Two Utah natives living in Florida discuss riding out Hurricane Ian
Cleanup continues in southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian, which made landfall there earlier this week as a Category 4 storm.
southsaltlakejournal.com
The man behind Mr. Rice: Chinatown’s new fusion restaurant
Nestled into South Salt Lake’s Chinatown Supermarket, 3390 State St., is a new restaurant that opened in September: an Asian fusion eatery called Mr. Rice. With a “now open” sign and a tall man waiting behind the counter for more customers to arrive, the establishment has an atmospheric sense of eagerness, of a kitchen, after hard work and dedication, now waiting to leave its mark in the restaurant business.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot
Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
kjzz.com
More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem
OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
U-Talk: What are the best and worst things about Utah County?
“There are great people in Utah County, because they are more down to earth. They are not from Salt Lake. I don’t mean that derogatory. That’s my opinion. People here are a lot nicer. But, the bad part about Utah County is it’s not Salt Lake. The people here are great, but there is just not a lot over here. Other side of the mountain there is a lot more to do than there is in Utah County: restaurants, nightclubs, entertainment.” — Glenn Hamblin, Pleasant Grove.
kmvt
New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing flights to Denver, and 2 flights to Salt Lake City in 2021, the Magic Valley Regional Airport is finally seeing some positive news: the return of an afternoon flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City via Delta Airlines, set to begin on Nov. 1, and lasting through Dec. 31.
Oakley’s Harvest Festival at Cattleman’s Hall
OAKLEY, Utah — The 12th annual Harvest Festival is on Saturday, October 8, from 12 – 5 p.m. at Cattleman’s Hall in Oakley, presented by Recycle Utah. Dozens of local […]
Two headless bull elk carcasses found in East Canyon
The Department of Wildlife Resources said it’s investigating a couple of bull elk carcasses recently discovered by a Summit County resident. KPCW received graphic photos of two beheaded elk, suggesting a possible poaching incident. The carcasses were left to waste in the East Canyon area behind the Jeremy Ranch golf course. It’s illegal to kill wild game out of season and to leave the meat behind.
davisjournal.com
Crowd gathers at commission meeting to protest annexation
Jo Ellen Ashworth addresses the commission during a public hearing on annexing an area of Val Verda into North Salt Lake. A large crowd packed the commission office to give input on the proposal. Photo by Becky Ginos. FARMINGTON—A vocal and sometimes unruly crowd filled the commission office and spilled...
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
KSLTV
‘He seemed prepared for battle:’ Neighbors terrified after encounter with armed stranger
SALT LAKE CITY – People living in the Federal Heights neighborhood are shaken up after a suspicious encounter with a stranger Friday afternoon. Neighbors said it happened near Third Avenue and Military Way at approximately 4:45 p.m. They said the man was carrying a handgun and a machete. Salt...
ksl.com
Lost luggage at Salt Lake airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs
SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling of the luggage starting to show up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn't there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
Country music superstar coming to Vivint Arena this spring
SALT LAKE CITY – Country music star Reba McEntire is extending her concert tour with 14 additional dates including a stop at Vivint Arena. Reba’s REBA: Live in Concert tour will make its Salt Lake City stop on March 25, 2023, tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with a special […]
