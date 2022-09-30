Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
STM girls tennis finishes second at state
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Class “A” girls state tennis tournament wrapped up in Rapid City on Tuesday. Pierre claimed the team championship. St. Thomas More finished second with Rapid City Christian 5th and Spearfish 8th.
kotatv.com
Round one of boys state golf
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The “AA” and “A” boys state golf tournaments teed off on Monday. Stevens’ Jackson Swartz fired a first round 81 at the “AA” tourney in Mitchell. St. Thomas More’s Vincent Vanliere shot an 81 at the Class “A” tournament in Aberdeen. The state golf tournaments wrap up on Tuesday.
kotatv.com
Much cooler temperatures to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, clouds will increase to overcast by morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for many, but a few spots will drop into the 30s. A few showers are possible by morning, especially north. Cloudy skies will linger for Thursday in much of western...
kotatv.com
New housing under way in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A major anchor to revitalizing the eastern part of downtown Rapid City is nearing completion. Element Apartments is an upcoming four-story building located on the 100 block of Saint Joseph Street. This project has been in the works since the summer of 2020, along with a unique add-along structure that’s quite different from other projects in the Black Hills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
Sunny and warmer for Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies clear out this evening and temperatures fall into the 40s by morning. Sunny skies are expected much of Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s for the plains and 60s in the hills. A few clouds move in later in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a front.
kotatv.com
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
kotatv.com
Albany Farms ships out its first batch of ramen noodles
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The million-dollar ramen noodle plant in Belle Fourche is now operational. Albany Farms is the only ramen noddle plant in South Dakota and is shipping out its first truckload of noodles. The shipment is proof of the work that has gone into getting the plant...
kotatv.com
Typical Early October Weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low will drift across the area today, triggering more scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. The system moves east Tuesday, but lingering instability in the atmosphere will allow for a few more showers to pop up. Dry weather is expected Wednesday along with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
BHNF proposed Moskee Burn restoration project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills National Forest officials have proposed to restore the Moskee burn area, located approximately 15 miles southeast of Sundance, Wyo., off Moskee Road. In August 1936, a wildfire burned approximately 4,700 acres on National Forest lands and 2,400 acres on private lands near the...
kotatv.com
Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anti-terrorism exercise at Ellsworth kicked off on Monday. The exercise that is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity will continue through Thursday. According to a release form Ellsworth, residents may hear announcements over the “giant...
kotatv.com
Salvation Army once again gives coats to kids
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the fall weather sets in and colder temperatures approach, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills continues to find ways to give back to the community. This time, it’s keeping kids warm, with their annual Coats for Kids drive. Every year, the Salvation Army...
kotatv.com
Volksmarchers once again trek to Crazy Horse Memorial
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial. With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Rapid City has babies covered with diaper drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The seventh annual diaper drive has come to an end with 10,000 diapers collected to help parents cover their babies. Unfortunately, inflation is still rising, and that includes the cost of diapers; averaging up to $100 per month. That adds up when average child will run through 11,000 diapers.
kotatv.com
RC Council approves agreement for fairgrounds to receive funding for renovations
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
kotatv.com
Rapid City sales tax revenue down from 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The total sales tax collected last year in Rapid City was a little more than $36 million. But, through this July, only about $21 million collected. Although the current numbers look like they are down from last year, they only account for about half of the year. According to Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker, the city is still waiting for August and September numbers.
kotatv.com
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
kotatv.com
City receives $2 million grant for community intervention efforts
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced Rapid City will receive a $2 million grant. That’s a portion of $100 million awarded nationwide. Part of the Safer Communities Act, the grant is called the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative. It is designed to bring resources together to address issues such as homelessness, crime, and other types of crisis.
kotatv.com
Area law enforcement sees a rise in fentanyl abuse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fentanyl use across the country is an epidemic, and it’s not just a big city problem, as law enforcement in Pennington County has seen a drastic increase in the amount of the deadly drug they’ve taken off the streets. in 2020, the United...
kotatv.com
RCAS board votes to get rid of controversial books
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to sell three book titles back to the book seller. The decision comes after it’s content was deemed “inappropriate” --- by some school administrators. The three titles were “How Beautiful...
kotatv.com
Helmsley Trust donation helps with mental health issues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In an effort to help people fighting mental illness, the Helmsley Charitable Trust is giving $4 million to create a stabilization unit. Called the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit, the facility will be operated by Behavior Management Systems and will help improve mental health care by providing crisis intervention services.
Comments / 0