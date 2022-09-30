ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

Arizona has gotten out to a 3-2 start to the 2022 season, already surpassing its projected win total. The road gets a lot tougher from here on out, starting with a visit from the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have won four straight since getting crushed by defending...
Is that the best Arizona’s got? Maybe, and that’s alright

The Arizona Wildcats may have reached their ceiling Saturday night. The UA looked good in a 43-20 win over Colorado, a night that included a program record-tying six touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden de Laura and outstanding performances from Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer, Tetairoa McMillan and Michael Wiley. Arizona amassed 673 yards of total offense while allowing the Buffaloes to collect just 340, created a turnover and never trailed.
Arizona football about to enter gauntlet of ranked opponents

Enjoy Saturday night’s win over Colorado, Arizona fans. It may be the last for a while. The Wildcats are hosting No. 12 Oregon next weekend, the first of five consecutive games against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. After the Ducks, the UA heads to Seattle...
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s trip to Washington

Has Arizona become the preferred team of the Pac-12 Network? If it means continuing to avoid the late-night TV window, that’s quite alright. The Wildcats’ Oct. 15 game at Washington will air on the Pac-12 Network, with a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff time. It will mark the fourth consecutive UA game on the conference’s channel, all since league play began. This comes after its three non-league games were on either CBS or Fox Sports 1.
No. 2 catcher in class of 2024 Emma Kavanagh commits to Arizona softball

Once upon a time, it was rare to find a player on the Arizona softball roster who didn’t play her prep ball in the state of California. These days, the best players aren’t necessarily from the West. Take Extra Inning Softball’s No. 2 catcher and No. 7 overall player Emma Kavanagh, who announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

By the time his UA career is over, Tetairoa McMillan figures to collect quite a few awards. But you never forget your first. The highly touted wide receiver has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 43-20 win over Colorado, in which he had five catches for a career-high 90 yards and a touchdown.
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Oregon week

Arizona has alternated wins and losses this season. And while the opponent each week has played a role in that, there’s something to be said about what, if anything, the Wildcats have learned from each performance and used it to prepare for the next game. That was the mindset...
