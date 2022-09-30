Has Arizona become the preferred team of the Pac-12 Network? If it means continuing to avoid the late-night TV window, that’s quite alright. The Wildcats’ Oct. 15 game at Washington will air on the Pac-12 Network, with a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff time. It will mark the fourth consecutive UA game on the conference’s channel, all since league play began. This comes after its three non-league games were on either CBS or Fox Sports 1.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO