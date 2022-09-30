Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
JE crowns Tulip Princess in revived tradition
Dignity, grace, resiliency, internal beauty, vibrancy and fortitude — the spirit of the tulip. These values guide the Tulip Princess pageant, which returned to Jonathan Edwards College this week a decade after it was disbanded amid controversy. The Tulip Princess Crowning began as an annual event around 2006, but...
Yale Daily News
ArtEcon brings low-cost art programming to Westville, West Rock
On New Haven’s west side, art is for everyone, regardless of age or skill level. That’s the spirit ArtEcon Initiative Inc. is bringing to the Westville-West Rock neighborhood. The local nonprofit contends that art could look like a beginners’ painting course at a park, or a kids’ cooking class at the neighborhood restaurant, or a dance workshop at the local salsa studio.
Yale Daily News
Local teachers’ union receives $75,000 grant to lobby for increased funding
A local teachers’ union will hire a professional organizer to advocate for the increased state funding they hope can address teacher shortages. The New Haven Federation of Teachers received $75,000 from its nationwide parent organization, part of a total $1.5 million granted to 27 chapters around the country. The...
Yale Daily News
New Peruvian restaurant opens downtown
Chacra is bringing Peruvian cuisine to downtown New Haven, opening its doors last week. The upscale restaurant and pisco bar is located on Temple Street — across from the Omni Hotel — in the heart of downtown New Haven. City officials gathered with Walter “Jefferson” Vera last Friday at the storefront to celebrate the restaurant’s opening.
Yale Daily News
Cox sues New Haven for $100 million; Elicker open to negotiate
Randy Cox is suing New Haven for $100 million in damages alleging that his fourth and 14th amendment rights were violated by the New Haven Police Department after he was paralyzed in police custody. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has said the city is open to settling. Tuesday morning, Wallingford-based...
Yale Daily News
Genecin, Chen to depart from Yale Health
The University’s healthcare facility is bidding farewell to two top administrators who helped steer the department through the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Genecin, Yale Health’s chief executive officer, will step down in January 2023. His retirement, announced via a University-wide email in August, comes after more than four decades of service in various roles at the center. Since taking the helm in 1997, Genecin has overseen Yale Health’s implementation of electronic medical records, the opening of its facility at 55 Lock St., and the launch of Yale College Community Care (YC3).
Yale Daily News
Build-your-own-major: Yale’s overlooked special divisional major
For students dissatisfied with the regular major options offered at Yale College, there remains an oft-overlooked alternative: the special divisional major. The special divisional major does not belong to any department or have uniform prerequisites or core courses. Instead, with the approval of the Director of Undergraduate Studies, two or more faculty advisers and the Committee on Honors and Academic Standing, students design their own majors, allowing them to focus on academic interests that cannot be met by an existing departmental or special major. Students in the major have to complete at least 13 term courses, or 14 if they work on a two-term senior essay or project.
Yale Daily News
Local housing nonprofit expands its decades-old reach through three new properties
40-year-old basketball coach Tamika Baines did not think she would ever be able to own a house in New Haven, a city she has lived in for most of her life. But with the help of a local nonprofit — Neighborhood Housing Service, or NHS, of New Haven — Baines now expects to move into a new home on West Hazel Street in Newhallville.
Yale Daily News
Alders approve expanding tax abatement to include multi-use housing
New Haven will tweak its half-century-old tax abatement program in hopes of boosting new “mixed income” developments that will offer a mix of affordable and market-rate housing. The Board of Alders on Monday passed an amendment to the city’s tax assessment deferment program, which previously allowed buildings with...
Yale Daily News
FOOTBALL: Elis outlast Howard in first home game
The Yale football team (2–1, 1–0 Ivy) prevailed over Howard (1–4, 0–0 MEAC) in a historic matchup as the teams met for the first time ever in the Harmony Classic, a game organized by the Connecticut NAACP to inspire fellowship across college campuses. This Sunday’s game...
Yale Daily News
MEN’S SOCCER: Penn breaks Yale’s unbeaten streak
This Saturday, the Yale men’s soccer team (4–1–3, 0–1–0 Ivy) suffered their first defeat of the semester with a 2-1 loss to Penn (6–1–1, 1–0–0 Ivy) in the season’s Ivy League opener. Coming into conference play after a scorching hot...
