ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sammy Hagar still wants to do an Eddie Van Halen tribute show - with David Lee Roth

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1caYEn_0iGE77Wp00

Sammy Hagar has reiterated his calls for a tribute concert for the late Eddie Van Halen to be held.

The singer made the remarks in an interview with Rolling Stone that took place in the lead-up to the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert , which was held in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Earlier this year, Joe Satriani confirmed that talks with Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth about a Van Halen tribute tour had taken place, and former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted revealed that he'd been involved in the discussions, but had elected not to take part.

Now Hagar, who has previously said he'd leap at the chance to play a tribute show , has talked about the idea in more detail, saying he'd happily share the stage with Roth.

"It can’t just be, 'Hey, we’re going to grab some money.' I got plenty of money," says Hagar. "There’s nothing that I would do for money that I just wasn’t in love with the idea of doing. And I’m not in love with the idea of being Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen. Matter of fact, I’m dead against it. But I would love to play music with Alex and Mike again. I would love to play those song agains."

"I would love it if Dave wanted to do a tribute where he’d sing ten of his songs, and then I’d come out and do ten of mine. Look at what Dave [Grohl] just did for Taylor. That’s one of the greatest events in rock history. That’s right up there with the early Farm Aids, and right up there with Live Aid . That was a great event, and that could be done for Ed with everybody playing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Hagar talks of his admiration for Wolfgang Van Halen , and about his current and past relationships with the members of Van Halen.

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”

Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Joe Satriani
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Alex Van Halen
Person
Sammy Hagar
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Alex And#An Eddie Van Halen#Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Louder

Louder

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy