NOLA.com
Ally Alfonso provided the spark for Fontainebleau's comeback win over Mandeville
After dropping the opening set to crosstown rival Mandeville, Fontainebleau junior Ally Alfonso knew her team needed a spark. Alfonso provided the jolt the offense needed as she recorded a match-high 20 kills en route to a 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-15 home victory on Oct. 4. "We started off slow...
NOLA.com
Tulane quarterback Kai Horton's patience pays off when his number was called
Tulane redshirt freshman quarterback Kai Horton might start against East Carolina this Saturday or he might not play at all, depending on the status of Michael Pratt’s throwing shoulder. Either way, he already left his mark on the program with his poise under pressure in the Green Wave’s overtime...
NOLA.com
Inside LSU's players-only meeting Jayden Daniels initiated to fix the passing game
They all felt responsible for the issues in the passing game, so LSU’s quarterbacks and wide receivers gathered Monday for a players-only meeting initiated by starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. The players wanted to work on the problems that limited LSU to 85 yards passing — including 5 yards in...
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 5? Vote now.
Week 5 of the high school football season again provide plenty of strong individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday. If you want to submit candidates...
NOLA.com
Will your Jefferson Parish playground be 'reimagined'? Meetings kick off tonight.
For decades, the playgrounds across Jefferson Parish thrived, with crowds of kids fueling a busy sports calendar. But in more recent years, parish officials say, participation in sports leagues at some of the playgrounds has fallen off the deep end. So the parish has embarked on a plan, "Recreation Reimagined,"...
NOLA.com
LSU men's, women's basketball teams to host Geaux Mad, a free fan event, Friday night
With the start of the regular season approaching, the LSU men's and women's basketball teams will hold a free event for fans Friday night. Geaux Mad begins at 6 p.m. Friday night on the plaza in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly a few feet north of North Stadium Drive.
NOLA.com
LSU Injury update: Sevyn Banks suffers spinal cord bruise, Major Burns returns to practice limited
Jordan-Hare Stadium went silent as LSU's Sevyn Banks remained on the ground, not moving, after delivering a helmet-first hit on the opening kickoff. Banks was carted off in a stretcher, and by halftime, he was back in the locker room with a neck brace, with movement in his extremities. LSU coach Brian Kelly had more news on Banks at the media conference on Monday.
NOLA.com
IHSNO head of school, classical vocal performance, and other metro schools news
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: The new CEO and head of school of the International High School of New Orleans is Adierah Berger, who has been the school's principal for nine years. Berger, a native New Orleanian, holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Xavier University. NOCCA CLASSICAL VOCAL:...
NOLA.com
Fat Boy’s Pizza looking to grow giant pizza empire beyond Louisiana; here’s where they’re aiming
Fat Boy’s Pizza, the New Orleans-based chain known for supersized pies, is aiming to expand its footprint in Louisiana and beyond. The company is looking for potential franchisees to open restaurants in markets across the South, in a mix of cities, college towns and tourist destinations. Fat Boy’s has...
NOLA.com
Vietnamese Moon Festival, Old Arabi Sugar Fest, and other metro area community news
VIETNAMESE MOON FESTIVAL: Live bands, singers and lion dances will be part of a free mid-autumn festival, also called a Moon Festival, Oct. 7-9 at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, 14001 Dwyer Blvd., New Orleans. Festival hours will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (504) 254-5660.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
NOLA.com
Mississippi River at lowest level in a decade, affecting shipping traffic and drinking water
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade, with levels at the Carrollton Gauge in New Orleans measuring just 3 feet above sea level, and the mighty river's feeble flow is wreaking havoc on shipping traffic as well as drinking water supplies below the city. The river...
NOLA.com
Body of missing Lacombe man found in the woods; foul play not suspected
A 59-year-old Lacombe man that had been missing since Saturday morning was found dead in the woods, St. Tammany Parish authorities said. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies, with the assistance of family, friends and neighbors, searched the woods surrounding Barringer Road on foot and ATV, before discovering the body of Christopher "Turk" Batiste deep in the woods on Wednesday.
NOLA.com
Nursing shortage looms: New Orleans program to train high schoolers as nurses launches next fall
Starting next fall, some New Orleans high schoolers will be able to work toward nursing certifications in a free, 36-month program, a joint initiative from New Orleans Career Center, Delgado Charity School of Nursing and Ochsner Health aimed at helping bolster the nursing ranks at a time when severe shortages loom.
NOLA.com
Brand new and over $1M: Be the first to own one of these 5 luxe houses in the metro area
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies
Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NOLA.com
Video: Man wallows in French Quarter pothole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
A jolly gentleman plunged into a flooded pothole on Ursulines Street on Saturday night at about 11 p.m. Many thanks to ghost tour guide and on-the-spot videographer Drew Cothern, who permitted the use of this priceless recording, and can be heard shouting “Ok, welcome to New Orleans everyone.”
NOLA.com
Two men wounded in shooting on Erato Street, New Orleans police say
Two men were wounded in a B.W. Cooper-area shooting Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police responded to a call to the 3500 block of Erato Street just before 5 p.m. Two men who were hit by gunfire in the area were transported to a hospital. Investigators worked...
NOLA.com
Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NOLA.com
New camera up at Metairie Road rail crossing. Traffic was stopped for three hours Saturday.
Two days after it took a crew three hours to replace the battery in a rail crossing signal on Metairie Road, Jefferson Parish government has added a camera to provide live footage of the tracks at Frisco Avenue, a regular sore spot for drivers. Trains typically pass through the intersection...
