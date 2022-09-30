ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

NOLA.com

LSU Injury update: Sevyn Banks suffers spinal cord bruise, Major Burns returns to practice limited

Jordan-Hare Stadium went silent as LSU's Sevyn Banks remained on the ground, not moving, after delivering a helmet-first hit on the opening kickoff. Banks was carted off in a stretcher, and by halftime, he was back in the locker room with a neck brace, with movement in his extremities. LSU coach Brian Kelly had more news on Banks at the media conference on Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Vietnamese Moon Festival, Old Arabi Sugar Fest, and other metro area community news

VIETNAMESE MOON FESTIVAL: Live bands, singers and lion dances will be part of a free mid-autumn festival, also called a Moon Festival, Oct. 7-9 at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, 14001 Dwyer Blvd., New Orleans. Festival hours will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. For information, call (504) 254-5660.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Body of missing Lacombe man found in the woods; foul play not suspected

A 59-year-old Lacombe man that had been missing since Saturday morning was found dead in the woods, St. Tammany Parish authorities said. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies, with the assistance of family, friends and neighbors, searched the woods surrounding Barringer Road on foot and ATV, before discovering the body of Christopher "Turk" Batiste deep in the woods on Wednesday.
LACOMBE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans capital defense attorney Billy Sothern dies

Billy Sothern, a zealous capital defense lawyer and essayist who represented some of New Orleans’ most infamous defendants while writing of despair and government failure after Hurricane Katrina, died Friday. He was 45. Sothern died at home in Massachusetts, where he'd recently moved while continuing to work in Louisiana...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

