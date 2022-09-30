Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
12news.com
Cave Creek man sets house on fire after threatening police with airsoft gun, PD says
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after threatening Phoenix police with a fake gun, and then setting a home on fire, a police spokesman said. According to reports, police officers responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday morning near Cave Creek Road and Desert Willow Parkway. When officers...
12news.com
'I wasn't as cautious as I am today': Victim's boyfriend testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial
The boyfriend of one of the victims testified at the trial. There is no jury involved in the trial, and Miller's attorneys admitted he did it.
KTAR.com
Child shot in Phoenix neighborhood, rushed to hospital; suspects outstanding
PHOENIX – A child was shot and rushed to the hospital Sunday night with wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Phoenix police said. The girl, who is younger than 10, was shot near 71st and Southern avenues around 7:10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
fox10phoenix.com
Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
12news.com
Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the case of a missing Phoenix man who was found dead a few weeks ago inside the trunk of a car abandoned in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 37-year-old Tony Danh was taken into custody last week in San Diego for charges in relation to a decomposing body that was found on Aug. 19.
AZFamily
Ex-employee robs Phoenix Ace Hardware store after being fired, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an ex-employee was arrested after he stole money from a Phoenix Ace Hardware store weeks after being fired. Court documents say on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 61-year-old Scott Joseph Pearson robbed an Ace Hardware Store near 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Pearson reportedly walked into the manager’s office, opened the safe with a code, and stuffed $1,400 into a black bag before leaving. Surveillance video captured him taking the money out of the safe.
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
AZFamily
Police looking for man accused of stalking woman, touching himself at her Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stalking a woman and doing sexual acts outside her apartment several times this year. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman’s apartment near Cooper and Ray roads between June and September. He walked up to the door and began touching himself, investigators said. Officers say it’s happened numerous times, and police believe he’s stalking the woman.
AZFamily
Man dead, second driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash near Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another driver is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Peoria late Tuesday night. Troopers say just after 11 p.m., 18-year-old Keith Schanafelt was driving southbound on the Loop 101 near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
AZFamily
Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
This Is Arizona's Most Notorious Serial Killer
True crime documentaries are all the rage right now.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
fox10phoenix.com
Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix
Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
allaboutarizonanews.com
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
'Don't send a patrol car': Phoenix 911 dispatchers get guidelines for handling reports of illegal abortions
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is now telling 911 dispatchers how to handle callers reporting an illegal abortion. The instructions: Don't send a patrol car. Hand off the report to higher-ranking officers. This comes ten days after a Pima County judge allowed a near-total abortion ban to take...
AZFamily
Phoenix auction house owner indicted for reportedly trafficking stolen goods, theft and fraudulent schemes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Josh Levine has been a familiar face here in the Valley for years when it comes to auctioning off high-dollar items for people. But Levine is now in serious legal trouble. On Your Side has discovered the Arizona Attorney General’s Office recently announced that Levine has been indicted with nearly two dozen felony counts, including fraudulent schemes.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman badly hurt in Sun City after being struck by a train, authorities say
PHOENIX - A woman in Sun City was slammed into by a train on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 3 and was rushed to the hospital. It happened this afternoon near 99th and Grand avenues. Details are limited, but authorities say a woman has life-threatening injuries. No other injuries are...
12news.com
Valley realtor convicted of murdering estranged wife
MESA, Ariz. — The pictures on Instagram made them appear as a happy, loving couple. Stephen Mora, a former real estate agent in the Valley, often used his social media profile to publish smiling portraits of his wife Janell Leach. When he wasn't posting pictures of the properties he...
AZFamily
Man found dead in west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
