ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12news.com

Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the case of a missing Phoenix man who was found dead a few weeks ago inside the trunk of a car abandoned in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 37-year-old Tony Danh was taken into custody last week in San Diego for charges in relation to a decomposing body that was found on Aug. 19.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-employee robs Phoenix Ace Hardware store after being fired, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say an ex-employee was arrested after he stole money from a Phoenix Ace Hardware store weeks after being fired. Court documents say on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., 61-year-old Scott Joseph Pearson robbed an Ace Hardware Store near 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Pearson reportedly walked into the manager’s office, opened the safe with a code, and stuffed $1,400 into a black bag before leaving. Surveillance video captured him taking the money out of the safe.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police looking for man accused of stalking woman, touching himself at her Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stalking a woman and doing sexual acts outside her apartment several times this year. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman’s apartment near Cooper and Ray roads between June and September. He walked up to the door and began touching himself, investigators said. Officers say it’s happened numerous times, and police believe he’s stalking the woman.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Use Of Force#Wrongful Death Lawsuit
AZFamily

Man dead, second driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash near Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another driver is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Peoria late Tuesday night. Troopers say just after 11 p.m., 18-year-old Keith Schanafelt was driving southbound on the Loop 101 near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix

Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning

The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
PARKER, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix auction house owner indicted for reportedly trafficking stolen goods, theft and fraudulent schemes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Josh Levine has been a familiar face here in the Valley for years when it comes to auctioning off high-dollar items for people. But Levine is now in serious legal trouble. On Your Side has discovered the Arizona Attorney General’s Office recently announced that Levine has been indicted with nearly two dozen felony counts, including fraudulent schemes.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Valley realtor convicted of murdering estranged wife

MESA, Ariz. — The pictures on Instagram made them appear as a happy, loving couple. Stephen Mora, a former real estate agent in the Valley, often used his social media profile to publish smiling portraits of his wife Janell Leach. When he wasn't posting pictures of the properties he...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy